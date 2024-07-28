Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topic"Stuff" and its scam adverts
linw

2836 posts

Uber Geek


#315588 28-Jul-2024 07:22
Anybody else hosed off with the number of scam ads they carry on their site?

 

Wow, buy this electric gismo and save 90% on your electricity bill.

 

Or, Android users must do this before tomorrow.

 

Etc.

 

Talk about unprofessional. Or even illegal?

johno1234
2646 posts

Uber Geek


  #3265421 28-Jul-2024 08:07
Yep it’s a lot and imho morally corrupt as most of that spam is dishonest. They don’t care either. And they’re not the only ones.

 
 
 
 

Linux
11179 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265423 28-Jul-2024 08:35
Simple just ignore or don't visit the site

jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3265430 28-Jul-2024 09:19
linw:

 

Anybody else hosed off with the number of scam ads they carry on their site?

 

Wow, buy this electric gismo and save 90% on your electricity bill.

 

 

Don't you want to save 90% on your power bill? 😆

 

Use an adblocker if you can. The less ads I see, the better.



Stu

Stu
Hammered
8222 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265434 28-Jul-2024 09:45
Linux:

Simple just ignore or don't visit the site



Unfortunately, some people think that if it's a legitimate website, then the ads must also be legit. It's bad form and should not be allowed.

Of course, those same people often have difficulty knowing if any website is trustworthy or legit. It's a jungle out there.

Surely sites like Stuff should have at least a moral obligation with their advertising?




jrdobbs
106 posts

Master Geek


  #3265515 28-Jul-2024 12:31
Stu: 

Surely sites like Stuff should have at least a moral obligation with their advertising?

 

 

Stuff also has an obligation to make money to service their operating costs too. The alternative is probably a paywall, do people want that?

 

I too find these type of "scam ads" a poor choice by sites like Stuff but if they need them to pay the bills then that's how it is.

 

I do however find those "I took my cat to the vet and when he looked at my cat he called the police" ones quite amusing. 😀

alasta
6663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3265516 28-Jul-2024 12:31
The same people who use Stuff are probably already getting plenty of misinformation from Facebook, so the damage is already done. 

Handsomedan
7141 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3266523 31-Jul-2024 09:58
Do you remember Charles Chaplin? You'll never believe what he looks like now! 

 

 




tchart
2362 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3266634 31-Jul-2024 15:28
Apparently they are giving away excess SUV's in my area for next to nothing!

boosacnoodle
944 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3266639 31-Jul-2024 15:43
For all the posturing that their CE makes about not wanting to be on FB because of all the fake news and promoting dishonest things, it really is a bit hypocritical.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78951 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266640 31-Jul-2024 15:43
tchart:

 

Apparently they are giving away excess SUV's in my area for next to nothing!

 

 

"Singles in your area"




gzt

gzt
16833 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3266688 31-Jul-2024 19:38
Latest step through baths - how on earth are those supposed to work? how intriguing - doh!

I was completely blind to those ads before I looked at this thread..

gzt

gzt
16833 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3266689 31-Jul-2024 19:41
The vast majority look like the usual slightly misleading link promotion for traffic increase services rather than outright scams. The link promotion service buying that real estate probably isn't choosy though. What is the worst place they take you to so far?

