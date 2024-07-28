Anybody else hosed off with the number of scam ads they carry on their site?
Wow, buy this electric gismo and save 90% on your electricity bill.
Or, Android users must do this before tomorrow.
Etc.
Talk about unprofessional. Or even illegal?
Simple just ignore or don't visit the site
linw:
Don't you want to save 90% on your power bill? 😆
Use an adblocker if you can. The less ads I see, the better.
Linux:
Simple just ignore or don't visit the site
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
No matter where you go, there you are.
Stu:
Surely sites like Stuff should have at least a moral obligation with their advertising?
Stuff also has an obligation to make money to service their operating costs too. The alternative is probably a paywall, do people want that?
I too find these type of "scam ads" a poor choice by sites like Stuff but if they need them to pay the bills then that's how it is.
I do however find those "I took my cat to the vet and when he looked at my cat he called the police" ones quite amusing. 😀
The same people who use Stuff are probably already getting plenty of misinformation from Facebook, so the damage is already done.
Do you remember Charles Chaplin? You'll never believe what he looks like now!
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Apparently they are giving away excess SUV's in my area for next to nothing!
For all the posturing that their CE makes about not wanting to be on FB because of all the fake news and promoting dishonest things, it really is a bit hypocritical.
tchart:
Apparently they are giving away excess SUV's in my area for next to nothing!
"Singles in your area"
