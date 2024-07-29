Lizard1977

I'm heading over to Fiji for work next week. I'll be over there for six days, and I'm wanting to know what would be the best option to keep my phone connected while I'm over there. The last time I travelled overseas was in 2013, I was over in the States for about 5 weeks, so I got a prepay SIM with lots of data and that covered me nicely.

I'll be in Suva all the time, and I might be able to access wifi at my hotel (which leads to another question - recommend a good, and hopefully inexpensive, VPN?) but for things like Viber and Whatsapp, FB, Edge I really just need some data - minutes would be handy but probably not essential.