Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMobile data in Fiji
Lizard1977

2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#315599 29-Jul-2024 12:40
Send private message

I'm heading over to Fiji for work next week.  I'll be over there for six days, and I'm wanting to know what would be the best option to keep my phone connected while I'm over there.  The last time I travelled overseas was in 2013, I was over in the States for about 5 weeks, so I got a prepay SIM with lots of data and that covered me nicely.

 

I'll be in Suva all the time, and I might be able to access wifi at my hotel (which leads to another question - recommend a good, and hopefully inexpensive, VPN?) but for things like Viber and Whatsapp, FB, Edge I really just need some data - minutes would be handy but probably not essential.

Create new topic
Andib
1352 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3265824 29-Jul-2024 12:57
Send private message

What Telco are you with?

For only 6 days I'd personally just go with the $8/day roaming option for the convenience.

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
JoshWright
394 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3265828 29-Jul-2024 13:09
Send private message

I bought a prepaid SIM from Digicel at Nadi Airport - from memory it was about $20 for 7 days, and included 50GB of data. It was cheaper than the Vodafone options (both stores are immediately on your left and right as you enter the arrivals hall). 

panther2
368 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3265853 29-Jul-2024 13:58
Send private message

JoshWright:

I bought a prepaid SIM from Digicel at Nadi Airport - from memory it was about $20 for 7 days, and included 50GB of data. It was cheaper than the Vodafone options (both stores are immediately on your left and right as you enter the arrivals hall). 



This is the one I got super easy. There is a shop in the duty free at nadi



Lizard1977

2037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3265856 29-Jul-2024 14:05
Send private message

That Digicel option sounds pretty good.  I'm on 2Degrees, and $8/day sounds pricey, especially if I'm still just using my own data.  50GB of data would cover me nicely.  I'm imagining messaging on WhatsApp to my partner, and maybe a video call to my kids a couple of times (though preferably on the hotel wifi).

 

What's a good VPN to use when I'm connected to wifi?

Little
82 posts

Master Geek


  #3265881 29-Jul-2024 16:10
Send private message

FJD20 gets you 75GB.

 

One of the cheapest mobile data countries in the world.

 

https://www.digicelpacific.com/mobile/fj/promotions/tourist-sim-plans

timmmay
20401 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265930 29-Jul-2024 16:17
Send private message

I just VPN from my phone to my Fritzbox Router with Wireguard. Otherwise set up a VPN on any VM with Algo VPN. If you want a commercial service... no idea sorry.

Linux
11181 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265931 29-Jul-2024 16:37
Send private message

knowing which carrier you are with is helpful



KiwiSurfer
1390 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3266017 29-Jul-2024 18:32
Send private message

Local providers are very cheap and if you're just staying within city limits you'll find the service to be pretty good. From experience both Vodafone and Digicel are very good in Nadi, Suva and Lautoka with variable coverage in rural areas. I never got to try TCC. I'd still recommend roaming unless you are really skint and need the savings of $8 a day. I believe all our NZ carriers roam onto at least one, if not two, of the Fijian networks. 2degrees claims 4G roaming on both Vodafone and Digicel, Spark claims 4G roaming on Digicell and TCC (and may also have 3G roaming on Vodafone as they don't list their 3G roaming partners), One doesn't say who they roam with at all but will almost certaintly be Vodafone 4G at the very least). But the option to get a local SIM at the airport is there for you -- the data packs you get for low prices are generous. Unless your hotel is out in some black spot, you may find mobile is good enough and not need the hotel wifi. Saves you a unneccessary VPN.

Mehrts
1047 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3266255 30-Jul-2024 10:18
Send private message

Can confirm value of Digicell is hard to beat. Was over there March last year in a group, and we all opted for digicell.

Most of us had personal VPNs back home too. I personally use Wireguard.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright