Being geeks, a lot of us have similar tastes/hobbies etc... so here I go....

I'm based in Whangaparaoa, and enjoy playing board/card based games, but my family not so much to a degree :D

So I'm wondering if anyone else in the area would be up for an occasional board game session ?

Just to ensure theres no clashes in personalities etc, brief about me.... in my 40's, family, work in IT, gamer, geek, sense of humor (extremely sick at times) and have a dog. So pretty much a borderline introvert ;) Oh, and I'm happy to drink whatever poison is on hand :)

Anyone keen ?

I'll get a list of games that I have together, but some are Roll For It, D&D Fantasy Adventure Game, King of New York, TMNT Munchkin, Risk....