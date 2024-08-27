Hi All,

I need to do a photo montage with Music for a funeral.

When I did this four years ago for my mother I remember it was very easy and I am sure we used a windows 10 but I cant for the life me remember what we used.

I have downloaded clipchamp but the free version seems very restricted, we cant change the length of the photos that I can see.

Can Anyone recommend and good free software that is easy to use, We want to be able to export to a file and put on a USB drive to plug into the TV.

Thanks

John