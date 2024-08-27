Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Create video montage for funeral
#315883 27-Aug-2024 18:32
Hi All,

 

I need to do a photo montage with Music for a funeral.

 

When I did this four years ago for my mother I remember it was very easy and I am sure we used a windows 10 but I cant for the life me remember what we used.

 

I have downloaded clipchamp but the free version seems very restricted, we cant change the length of the photos that I can see.

 

Can Anyone recommend and good free software that is easy to use, We want to be able to export to a file and put on a USB drive to plug into the TV.

 

Thanks

 

John




  #3275892 27-Aug-2024 18:59
Would have been Windows Movie Maker probably. 

 

 




  #3275893 27-Aug-2024 19:05
xpd:

 

Would have been Windows Movie Maker probably. 

 

 

 

 

That could be it, it seems to have been removed.




  #3275897 27-Aug-2024 19:27
I have the free version of Clipchamp. Once I put a photo on the timeline I can drag the edge of the clip to adjust its' duration.

 

 




  #3275898 27-Aug-2024 19:49
Powerpoint would be the easiest




  #3275899 27-Aug-2024 19:50
blackjack17:

 

Powerpoint would be the easiest

 

 

^^^^^^^ +1 done this for many funerals




  #3275985 28-Aug-2024 09:37
Does Powerpoint create a file that a TV can play (eg. an AVI)?

  #3275993 28-Aug-2024 09:57
trig42:

 

Does Powerpoint create a file that a TV can play (eg. an AVI)?

 

It seems to, I have not tried on the TV yet but will do later. I have not used Power Point in years.

 

Just a shame Microsoft has removed the software from Windows that we used last time.

 

John




  #3275994 28-Aug-2024 10:00
trig42:

 

Does Powerpoint create a file that a TV can play (eg. an AVI)?

 

 

Looks like it

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/turn-your-presentation-into-a-video-c140551f-cb37-4818-b5d4-3e30815c3e83

 

File- export - create video (mp4)

 

and then if it needs to be avi then there are a number of online convertors.




