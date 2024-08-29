Wheelbarrow01:

So, while I was in Australia a few days ago, I got a call from my best friend. He was using his work laptop to log into a New Zealand Govt website that uses RealME for ID authentication.

The reason he called me is because when the RealME ID authentication page for that website opened onscreen for him to enter his details, my name was pre-populated into the username field.

I've never even seen his work laptop, much less used it, and certainly never logged into RealME on it (or any other device at his home or workplace for that matter). We are both at a total loss as to how my name came to be pre-populated in RealME on the browser of his work laptop.

While I do access the same govt website from time to time, that is where the commonality ends.

Days later we still cannot fathom how this could be possible. Is it just a glitch in the matrix???