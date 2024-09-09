Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gun Salute Wellington Today 9 Sept 2024
Rickles

2939 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 372

Trusted

#316026 9-Sep-2024 12:14
Anyone know why the guns went off at mid-day today in Wellington?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280279 9-Sep-2024 12:17
A salute to Guna?

 

(Edit: Original thread title said "Guna Salute …" - corrected a few hours later).




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



rscole86
4988 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 447

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280280 9-Sep-2024 12:22
Could it have been for King Charles, if yesterday's was postponed due to weather?

https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/programmes-and-resources/gun-salutes/

MikeFly
167 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 112


  #3280331 9-Sep-2024 12:36
rscole86: Could it have been for King Charles, if yesterday's was postponed due to weather?

https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/programmes-and-resources/gun-salutes/


Did they get him?



networkn
Networkn
32444 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14981

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280332 9-Sep-2024 12:55
MikeFly:
rscole86: Could it have been for King Charles, if yesterday's was postponed due to weather?

https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/programmes-and-resources/gun-salutes/


Did they get him?

 

Thanks, I just spat my tea through my nose ! :) 

 

 

cyril7
9066 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2495

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280336 9-Sep-2024 13:03
He's an easier target than Trump, all that ear capture area.

 

Cyril

PolicyGuy
1736 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1599

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280337 9-Sep-2024 13:04
It's the second anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Charles II to the throne.

Somewhat more somberly for him, it's the second anniversary of his mother's death

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280342 9-Sep-2024 13:18
Ian McKellen is unmoved.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280419 9-Sep-2024 15:12
eracode:

 

Ian McKellen is unmoved.

 

 

That's Sir Ian to you, thanks. 😂

 

Sir Ian McKellen: The actor on finally playing the role he always said no to in Player Kings




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280423 9-Sep-2024 15:15
Handsomedan:

 

eracode:

 

Ian McKellen is unmoved.

 

 

That's Sir Ian to you, thanks. 😂

 

 

Not for long, according to some. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

networkn
Networkn
32444 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14981

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280473 9-Sep-2024 16:37
eracode:

 

Not for long, according to some. 😀

 

 

Why? Is he being cancelled? 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8973 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5790

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280474 9-Sep-2024 16:41
networkn:

 

eracode:

 

Not for long, according to some. 😀

 

 

Why? Is he being cancelled? 

 

 

Maybe - for bad-mouthing the Queen and the wider Royal Family.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280599 10-Sep-2024 09:25
networkn:

 

eracode:

 

Not for long, according to some. 😀

 

 

Why? Is he being cancelled? 

 


Yes he's been quite vocal and a few staunch royalists are demanding he hand back his knighthood. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

