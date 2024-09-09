Anyone know why the guns went off at mid-day today in Wellington?
A salute to Guna?
(Edit: Original thread title said “Guna Salute …” - corrected a few hours later).
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
rscole86: Could it have been for King Charles, if yesterday's was postponed due to weather?
https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/programmes-and-resources/gun-salutes/
MikeFly:rscole86: Could it have been for King Charles, if yesterday's was postponed due to weather?
https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/programmes-and-resources/gun-salutes/
Did they get him?
Thanks, I just spat my tea through my nose ! :)
He's an easier target than Trump, all that ear capture area.
Cyril
It's the second anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Charles II to the throne.
Somewhat more somberly for him, it's the second anniversary of his mother's death
Ian McKellen is unmoved.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
Ian McKellen is unmoved.
That's Sir Ian to you, thanks. 😂
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Handsomedan:
eracode:
Ian McKellen is unmoved.
That's Sir Ian to you, thanks. 😂
Not for long, according to some. 😀
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
Not for long, according to some. 😀
Why? Is he being cancelled?
networkn:
eracode:
Not for long, according to some. 😀
Why? Is he being cancelled?
Maybe - for bad-mouthing the Queen and the wider Royal Family.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
networkn:
eracode:
Not for long, according to some. 😀
Why? Is he being cancelled?
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...