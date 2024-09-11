apocalypso

Seems to stem from this

https://www.trademe.co.nz/c/community/news/changing-with-you



Which does explain why some of the issues have been happening and I can appreciate having to update the site and kudos to them for finally doing it, but I would expect it to get better not worse. I just can't understand why they are doing this in a live environment, surely you would iron out most of the bugs before soft launching.

Some issues below I have been having with the new look TradeMe, Seems not all sellers are rolled over yet as only certain sellers listings are on the new system and hard to use.

-Sometimes items no longer go into my 'lost' items after the auction ends

-Inability to Zoom in on photos on the mobile app

-Slow to load listing photo and details after clicking into 'new look' items on the mobile app

-Time remaining on the auction doesn't auto refresh in the final 2 minutes

-Often can't see how much an item sold for

-Often can't see who the purchaser of an item was.

-Items automatically getting re-added to my watchlist after they have ended.

This is just what I can think of off the top of my head, surely I can't be the only one finding TradeMe really frustrating to use now, Was surprised there hadn't been a post on here yet about it, not that I think this will help things, just having a rant..