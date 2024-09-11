Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMultiple Issues with the 'new look' TradeMe
apocalypso

53 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 10

ID Verified

#316047 11-Sep-2024 16:35
Send private message

Seems to stem from this

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/c/community/news/changing-with-you

Which does explain why some of the issues have been happening and I can appreciate having to update the site and kudos to them for finally doing it, but I would expect it to get better not worse.  I just can't understand why they are doing this in a live environment, surely you would iron out most of the bugs before soft launching.

 

Some issues below I have been having with the new look TradeMe, Seems not all sellers are rolled over yet as only certain sellers listings are on the new system and hard to use.

 

-Sometimes items no longer go into my 'lost' items after the auction ends
-Inability to Zoom in on photos on the mobile app
-Slow to load listing photo and details after clicking into 'new look' items on the mobile app
-Time remaining on the auction doesn't auto refresh in the final 2 minutes
-Often can't see how much an item sold for
-Often can't see who the purchaser of an item was.
-Items automatically getting re-added to my watchlist after they have ended. 

 

This is just what I can think of off the top of my head, surely I can't be the only one finding TradeMe really frustrating to use now, Was surprised there hadn't been a post on here yet about it, not that I think this will help things, just having a rant..

Create new topic
Mehrts
1079 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 933

Trusted

  #3281360 12-Sep-2024 11:35
Send private message

TradeMe's business model is to change things for the worse, sometimes for no apparent reason at all.

It's been like this for years.



richms
28334 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9321

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281364 12-Sep-2024 11:43
Send private message

I think that so few people use it now that it has just gone unnoticed.

 

I barely ever look on trademe for things because of all the crap that fills it up from dropshippers that are listing as auckland, dropshippers listing their stuff as used, people who take advantage of free listing days to polute the site with crap that they will fill out later, and the inability for me to specify a distance so I have to do the search 3 times for Auckland, northland and waikato because making that list a multi-select or letting me specify a distance like facebook is too hard for them.

 

If these updates let them get over 15+ years of stagnation then good, but really I have no faith in them to push out anything fully as their past stuff is all half baked crap like on site messaging that just goes into the app to get ignored because adding it to desktop site is too hard for them. 




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 