Our cat quite enjoyed being brushed with an old AMD Athlon 4400+ CPU so custom designed a handle for it:
What's recently rolled/come unstuck off your printer?
Last few have been attempts at gridfinity storage boxes, but it seems all the lightweight ones have issues printing as the thin wall moves around a little so its all wavy. With what I have wasted in bad prints I could have just printed some chonkey ones and been done with it.
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