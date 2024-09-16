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ForumsOff topicWhat was the last thing you 3D printed?
tehgerbil

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#316095 16-Sep-2024 14:30
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Our cat quite enjoyed being brushed with an old AMD Athlon 4400+ CPU so custom designed a handle for it:

 

 

 

 

What's recently rolled/come unstuck off your printer?

 

 

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richms
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  #3282625 16-Sep-2024 15:30
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Last few have been attempts at gridfinity storage boxes, but it seems all the lightweight ones have issues printing as the thin wall moves around a little so its all wavy. With what I have wasted in bad prints I could have just printed some chonkey ones and been done with it.




Richard rich.ms

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