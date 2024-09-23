Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCheck your house for power vampires

neb

neb

11226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#316183 23-Sep-2024 15:33
Send private message

This came from a discussion in another forum where someone was checking his house for power consumption and noticed his relatively recent LG microwave consumes over 30W sitting there doing nothing, and his NZ-made smart car charger draws 50W doing nothing, which was how much his deep freeze draws while running the compressor.  Just checked here and pretty much everything is at 0.0W idle apart from the DVD player at 1.5W.

 

(How do you create a device that draws as much power doing absolutely nothing as a running refrigerator?).

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
djtOtago
1110 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285477 23-Sep-2024 16:07
Send private message

What model deep freeze only draws 50W while running?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
richms
27824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285483 23-Sep-2024 16:26
Send private message

A friend thought they were onto something with their microwave and also an air fryer being power hogs but their meter was not doing power factor and it was actually minimal but with a terrible power factor the VA was quite high.




Richard rich.ms

neb

neb

11226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285498 23-Sep-2024 17:37
Send private message

djtOtago:

 

What model deep freeze only draws 50W while running?

 

 

It's a chest freezer so that's quite probable.  And the measurements of the power vampires were taken with PF taken into account, so W not VA.



elpenguino
3333 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285579 23-Sep-2024 20:17
Send private message

neb:

 

This came from a discussion in another forum where someone was checking his house for power consumption and noticed his relatively recent LG microwave consumes over 30W sitting there doing nothing, and his NZ-made smart car charger draws 50W doing nothing, which was how much his deep freeze draws while running the compressor.  Just checked here and pretty much everything is at 0.0W idle apart from the DVD player at 1.5W.

 

(How do you create a device that draws as much power doing absolutely nothing as a running refrigerator?).

 

 

Parasitic losses in a switch mode power supply are proportional to the size of the power supply. So if your charger is , say 2kW, a 50 W idle loss is only 2.5 %. Doesn't sound so bad that way.

 

With a little imagination you could design the thing to shut down completely on no load.

 

From 2025, the EU mandates no more than 0.5 W in standby mode, which is a good thing and will trickle down to our TVs and other gadgets that don't already meet that standard.

 

How did you measure your appliances?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

RunningMan
8810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285581 23-Sep-2024 20:27
Send private message

elpenguino:

 

So if your charger is , say 2kW, a 50 W idle loss is only 2.5 %. Doesn't sound so bad that way.

 

In that case though, it isn't a charger, it's an EVSE, so a bunch of contactors, some protection circuitry and a cellular modem. The charger's in the car itself, so 50W is quite a bit.

neb

neb

11226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285586 23-Sep-2024 20:53
Send private message

elpenguino: How did you measure your appliances?

 

For individual devices, just a cheap plug-in power meter.  For different circuits of the house, DIN-rail-mount power meters that measure about a bunch of different parameters including reactive/apparent/true power.

neb

neb

11226 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285587 23-Sep-2024 20:57
Send private message

RunningMan: In that case though, it isn't a charger, it's an EVSE, so a bunch of contactors, some protection circuitry and a cellular modem. The charger's in the car itself, so 50W is quite a bit.

 

In particular it's burning over a kilowatt a day doing absolutely nothing.  That's a pretty terrible design.



sir1963
3176 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3285602 23-Sep-2024 22:47
Send private message

Freezer I wold believe 150-300 VA depending on the size of the compressor

 

@50 VA for the charger, it would feel quite warm

Wheelbarrow01
1682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3285605 23-Sep-2024 23:03
Send private message

Our bach has everything turned off at the wall (including fridges, microwave, tv, hot water) when we aren't there. The only things powered on in our absence are the ONT, router and Eufy camera base unit.

 

It still ticks up about 1 kWh per day. That seems like a lot to me but I'm not going without security...

 

[EDIT: I lie - we also have a 20+ year old Sony stereo on standby on the same circuit as the ONT. Maybe I should unplug that and see if it makes a difference...]

djtOtago
1110 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285670 24-Sep-2024 09:22
Send private message

At our crib the only thing we leave running is the fridge / freezer. Genesis energy says we use 0.4 kWh per day. 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3281 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285685 24-Sep-2024 10:02
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Our bach has everything turned off at the wall (including fridges, microwave, tv, hot water) when we aren't there. The only things powered on in our absence are the ONT, router and Eufy camera base unit.

 

It still ticks up about 1 kWh per day. That seems like a lot to me but I'm not going without security...

 

[EDIT: I lie - we also have a 20+ year old Sony stereo on standby on the same circuit as the ONT. Maybe I should unplug that and see if it makes a difference...]

 

 

You didn't lie, you misremembered. 😀




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

richms
27824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285687 24-Sep-2024 10:05
Send private message

It will be the stereo. Some of them left the main transformer running all the time rather than having a second psu powering just the control and networking logic. Audio has been very reluctant to move to switching power supplies because of some of the bad experiences with old SMPS a long time ago, people assume they all suck badly, so inefficient magnetic transformers are even today still common in audio gear.




Richard rich.ms

Wheelbarrow01
1682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3285797 24-Sep-2024 13:08
Send private message

richms:

 

It will be the stereo. Some of them left the main transformer running all the time rather than having a second psu powering just the control and networking logic. Audio has been very reluctant to move to switching power supplies because of some of the bad experiences with old SMPS a long time ago, people assume they all suck badly, so inefficient magnetic transformers are even today still common in audio gear.

 

 

Thanks for that info. I actually have a friend staying there at the moment so I'll ask him to unplug the stereo when he leaves and we'll see if that makes a difference.

RunningMan
8810 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285853 24-Sep-2024 16:54
Send private message

neb:

 

RunningMan: In that case though, it isn't a charger, it's an EVSE, so a bunch of contactors, some protection circuitry and a cellular modem. The charger's in the car itself, so 50W is quite a bit.

 

In particular it's burning over a kilowatthour a day doing absolutely nothing.  That's a pretty terrible design.

 

 

FTFY.

 

If it's using 50 W, then over 24 hours it would use 1.2 kWh. Power is measured in Watts. Energy in Watt-hours. That aside, a 50 W standby usage is crazy high. A basic microprocessor and a wifi or cellular radio is all that should be required and should use a whole lot less than 50 W.

mattwnz
19977 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285911 24-Sep-2024 19:33
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

 

 

FTFY.

 

If it's using 50 W, then over 24 hours it would use 1.2 kWh. Power is measured in Watts. Energy in Watt-hours. That aside, a 50 W standby usage is crazy high. A basic microprocessor and a wifi or cellular radio is all that should be required and should use a whole lot less than 50 W.

 

 

 

 

My parents have some older NZ built amplifiers for their stereo system  that are always powered as they are designed that way, as they take hours to fully warm up to produce the best sound. They are very warm if you put your hand on them, and they have heat sinks and grills on the box to vent heat. So wouldn't be surprised if they are 100W + when not being used. Their power bills are always quite high. Yet they are always going around  turning off their lights when they are not being used 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright