neb: This came from a discussion in another forum where someone was checking his house for power consumption and noticed his relatively recent LG microwave consumes over 30W sitting there doing nothing, and his NZ-made smart car charger draws 50W doing nothing, which was how much his deep freeze draws while running the compressor. Just checked here and pretty much everything is at 0.0W idle apart from the DVD player at 1.5W. (How do you create a device that draws as much power doing absolutely nothing as a running refrigerator?).

Parasitic losses in a switch mode power supply are proportional to the size of the power supply. So if your charger is , say 2kW, a 50 W idle loss is only 2.5 %. Doesn't sound so bad that way.

With a little imagination you could design the thing to shut down completely on no load.

From 2025, the EU mandates no more than 0.5 W in standby mode, which is a good thing and will trickle down to our TVs and other gadgets that don't already meet that standard.

How did you measure your appliances?