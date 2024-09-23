This came from a discussion in another forum where someone was checking his house for power consumption and noticed his relatively recent LG microwave consumes over 30W sitting there doing nothing, and his NZ-made smart car charger draws 50W doing nothing, which was how much his deep freeze draws while running the compressor. Just checked here and pretty much everything is at 0.0W idle apart from the DVD player at 1.5W.
(How do you create a device that draws as much power doing absolutely nothing as a running refrigerator?).