hobsonlea:

Just based on the information I can find when looking up the domain this seems like it could be dodgy.

The domain was registered in December 2023 to an American and the site is hosted in South Africa.

You can use tools such as https://dnc.org.nz/ and https://whois.domaintools.com/icebreakernz.co.nz to look up information about the domain.

Other things that makes my spidey senses tingle is that there is no real contact information on the site, just a form. And the about us claims that they have been in business since 2012, while the domain has only been around since late 2023.