hobsonlea:

Hi, hadn’t come across this site till today, icebreaker branding but it’s not an icebreaker site as far as I can tell ?
Anyone used it or know any more about it, not sure I’m ready to shop there yet..
Peter
Looks dodgy. No contact info, boilerplate privacy policy and returns policy.
They might actually be selling Ice breaker gear, but not worth the risk.
And this from the returns policy: "We are not responsible for the return of non-SHEIN products."
Just based on the information I can find when looking up the domain this seems like it could be dodgy.
The domain was registered in December 2023 to an American and the site is hosted in South Africa.
You can use tools such as https://dnc.org.nz/ and https://whois.domaintools.com/icebreakernz.co.nz to look up information about the domain.
Other things that makes my spidey senses tingle is that there is no real contact information on the site, just a form. And the about us claims that they have been in business since 2012, while the domain has only been around since late 2023.
You can also tell because the logical branded domain 'icebreaker.co.nz' redirects to the official 'www.icebreaker.com/en-nz/home' (it's US owned now)
For scam sites like this you can report them to the DNC here: https://dnc.org.nz/enquiry-form/
Pick the 2nd option ('report a problem with information on the .nz registry') and you get scam/phishing reporting options. They don't have much power, but if the contact details on the whois are invalid (usually are for a site like this) they will suspend the domain.
Can also let the official Icebreaker site know - I'm sure they have enough lawyers to issue a swift takedown notice.
Afternoon Peter,
Thank you for contacting us and bringing this to our attention.
Unfortunately you are indeed correct and the website that you listed is a fraudulent website. Our IT team is currently working on getting this site and any other fraudulent websites taken down.
If you have made a purchase via the below website - my suggestion to you would be to contact your bank immediately.
Apologies for any inconvenience or frustration caused and again thank you for bringing this to our attention.
Kind Regards,
CUSTOMER SERVICE NEW ZEALAND
T: 0800 000 065
Lot 3, Level 2, 130 Ponsonby Road, Grey Lynn, 1011, Auckland, New Zealand
icebreaker.com
Would also recommend reporting it to the DNC as its within the .nz namespace.
https://dnc.org.nz/shopsafenz/report-a-fake-online-store/
The web site of the company my fiancé works for was copied (badly) earlier in the year and that dodgy site was marketed through social media channels. It's relatively easy to for a malicious party to do, and it's impractical for NZ companies to own all vaguely plausible possible variants of their domain name.
Dynamic:
The web site of the company my fiancé works for was copied (badly) earlier in the year and that dodgy site was marketed through social media channels. It's relatively easy to for a malicious party to do, and it's impractical for NZ companies to own all vaguely plausible possible variants of their domain name.
hobsonlea:
From Domain Name Commission
Tēnā koe,
The domain name icebreakernz.co.nz has failed our Data Validation Process; as such, we have suspended and locked this domain name.
Thank you for playing "whack a mole" :), the next round will start momentarily