hobsonlea

260 posts

Ultimate Geek


#316266 30-Sep-2024 17:21
Hi, hadn’t come across this site till today, icebreaker branding but it’s not an icebreaker site as far as I can tell ?
Anyone used it or know any more about it, not sure I’m ready to shop there yet..

Peter

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78857 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288322 30-Sep-2024 17:24
Fake.




amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288325 30-Sep-2024 17:27
Looks dodgy. No contact info, boilerplate privacy policy and returns policy. 

 

They might actually be selling Ice breaker gear, but not worth the risk. 

amanzi
Amanzi
1275 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288334 30-Sep-2024 17:31
And this from the returns policy: "We are not responsible for the return of non-SHEIN products." 

 

 



jarledb
Webhead
3239 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288335 30-Sep-2024 17:32
Just based on the information I can find when looking up the domain this seems like it could be dodgy.

 

The domain was registered in December 2023 to an American and the site is hosted in South Africa.

 

You can use tools such as https://dnc.org.nz/ and https://whois.domaintools.com/icebreakernz.co.nz to look up information about the domain.

 

 

 

Other things that makes my spidey senses tingle is that there is no real contact information on the site, just a form. And the about us claims that they have been in business since 2012, while the domain has only been around since late 2023. 




mgeek
122 posts

Master Geek


  #3288338 30-Sep-2024 17:41
You can also tell because the logical branded domain 'icebreaker.co.nz' redirects to the official 'www.icebreaker.com/en-nz/home'  (it's US owned now)

 

For scam sites like this you can report them to the DNC here: https://dnc.org.nz/enquiry-form/
Pick the 2nd option ('report a problem with information on the .nz registry') and you get scam/phishing reporting options. They don't have much power, but if the contact details on the whois are invalid (usually are for a site like this) they will suspend the domain.

 

Can also let the official Icebreaker site know - I'm sure they have enough lawyers to issue a swift takedown notice.

hobsonlea

260 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288339 30-Sep-2024 17:50
Many thx team, very quick, have reported it
Thx Peter

hobsonlea

260 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288682 1-Oct-2024 15:38
Afternoon Peter,

Thank you for contacting us and bringing this to our attention.

 

Unfortunately you are indeed correct and the website that you listed is a fraudulent website. Our IT team is currently working on getting this site and any other fraudulent websites taken down. 
If you have made a purchase via the below website - my suggestion to you would be to contact your bank immediately.

Apologies for any inconvenience or frustration caused and again thank you for bringing this to our attention.

Kind Regards,


CUSTOMER SERVICE NEW ZEALAND

T:  0800 000 065
Lot 3, Level 2, 130 Ponsonby Road, Grey Lynn, 1011, Auckland, New Zealand
icebreaker.com



saf

saf
121 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3288788 1-Oct-2024 19:49
Would also recommend reporting it to the DNC as its within the .nz namespace.

 

https://dnc.org.nz/shopsafenz/report-a-fake-online-store/




Dynamic
3807 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3288789 1-Oct-2024 20:04
The web site of the company my fiancé works for was copied (badly) earlier in the year and that dodgy site was marketed through social media channels.  It's relatively easy to for a malicious party to do, and it's impractical for NZ companies to own all vaguely plausible possible variants of their domain name.




hobsonlea

260 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3288794 1-Oct-2024 20:40
Dynamic:

The web site of the company my fiancé works for was copied (badly) earlier in the year and that dodgy site was marketed through social media channels.  It's relatively easy to for a malicious party to do, and it's impractical for NZ companies to own all vaguely plausible possible variants of their domain name.



Thx Done ✔️

hobsonlea

260 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3300829 24-Oct-2024 09:58
From Domain Name Commission


Tēnā koe,

The domain name icebreakernz.co.nz has failed our Data Validation Process; as such, we have suspended and locked this domain name.

Data Validation Process

You can find out more about our Data Validation Process[ here|https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/how-do-i-2/validate-my-details/].

As part of .nz policy, the domain name holder (registrant) must have accurate, up-to-date contact details on the registration record. The registrant must be able to verify their contact details are correct when requested by the DNC, failure to do this will result in their domain name being suspended.

wellygary
8144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3300832 24-Oct-2024 10:14
hobsonlea:
From Domain Name Commission

Tēnā koe,

The domain name icebreakernz.co.nz has failed our Data Validation Process; as such, we have suspended and locked this domain name.

 

Thank you for playing "whack a mole"  :), the next round will start  momentarily 

