Handsomedan

This is an interesting one...a Chch couple "tidied up" a neighbouring piece of public land as it was scruffy and being used as a dumping ground, but as it turns out, it was also an important ecological site, bordering a wetland that is also the habitat of an endangered species of eel.
Thoughts on the below?
Looks to me like they expanded the back yard without paying for it, but maybe I am just being cynical.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350452871/couple-who-tidied-neighbouring-reserve-forced-undo-backyard-do
- In 2018, a Christchurch couple removed tussocks, installed grass, planted a hedge and built a fence.
- The backyard do-up affected part of Smacks Creek Riverbank Reserve, a council-owned area of ‘ecological significance’.
- The council is now forcing them to remove the fence and restore the 500sqm area to its “intended purpose” - at their cost.