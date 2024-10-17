Handsomedan

wellygary: Yip to all the above, And its not just the "tussocky" bit they "encroached" on, see the pale wooden fence way back near the house in the 2012 image, that's the boundary line.... They pretty much doubled their property size

I know the area well as I live just off Gardiners Rd. That's not their house in the 2012 image taken from the street - the house in that image in 2012 is their neighbour to the south at 332 (the partial house at the bottom of the aerial image). Their house at 334 didn't exist in 2012 - it was just an empty lot with no fencing (other than the boundary fence with 332). So they haven't appropriated as much land as you think, although the land in question is larger in size than their own 1200m2 plot.

It's a bloody cheeky move! Unfortunately for them, the council commissioned a detailed ecological survey of the reserve back in 2014, which included a an audit of every tree, shrub, flax, fern etc within the reserve - around 40 different species in total. So they will have a pretty good idea of exactly what is needed to remediate

The fact that they've trucked in topsoil to level "their" lawn as well as felling several mature trees that they knew didn't belong to them is quite appalling. The sense of entitlement is strong with this one, especially the "we asked the council about leasing and never heard back so we just assumed they were cool with it" attitude.