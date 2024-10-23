Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Loismustdye

925 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#317524 23-Oct-2024 19:08
My wife ordered online a 3 weeks ago a hoodie for our daughter from the site whitefoxboutiquenz .com.
Problem is, she has received no update from the website on the order, no response from the website when she has queried the order, and also no hoodie. I would have chased this up ages ago if it was myself however I was unaware she had ordered anything.
I had a look and I reckon its a scam site and have thusly instructed her to ring the bank, attempt to get a chargeback and cancel the credit card.
Is there an easy way to tell if this site is indeed a scam site or of its legit?
Cheers

rscole86
4960 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300647 23-Oct-2024 19:17
Almost definitely a scam site.
A common theme for big brand scam site is to include NZ in the url, then a combination of .com or .nz etc. Eg nikenz.nz

On my mobile I can't get to the bottom of the site, it constantly loads sale items at stupidly low prices. When I finally got the the social media links they don't take me to their page, rather they draft a wall post etc for me to scam my followers.

I've not checked who owns the domain, but unlikely to the the brand itself.

 
 
 
 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3300676 23-Oct-2024 19:42
Yep, looks dodgy to me; quite similar to another site I almost fell for - https://www.mizunonz.com/, which is most definitely not the legit Mizuno site! (And follows the same domain name style as the post above points out is common.) I found a similar site for Kathmandu a while back.

It looks like that particular store doesn’t have an NZ online store, going by its proper site: https://whitefoxboutique.com.au/  (see bottom of homepage for links to other sites).

I did come across this site, which also appears to be another dodgy one (Chrome warned me and wouldn’t load it): https://www.whitefoxboutiquenz.co.nz/ 

Wakrak
1694 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300681 23-Oct-2024 19:57
Red flag is the fact that all social media links don't go to an actual page. It's a good test to do if you're unsure. 

 

Also, the lack of information on some of the pages. Shipping info for example: no actual mention of the shipping costs. 



Loismustdye

925 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3300682 23-Oct-2024 20:09
Thanks for the replies, confirms my suspicions that shes been scammed. Thankfully it was only one hoodie, shes cancelled her card and the bank is going to try dispute the payment although i would imagine with no luck.
Had a click through the website as some of you have said and it just looks dodgier and dodgier.

cjmain
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3315001 1-Dec-2024 22:39
Sigh... What was the final outcome? My wife ordered from this site tonight

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13712 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315015 2-Dec-2024 07:27
Def scam site. If anyone has placed an order, contact your bank ASAP and get them to do what they need to recover your funds. 

 

And ask for a new CC.

 

 




cddt
1467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315040 2-Dec-2024 09:09
The domain was registered August of this year. This is a good indicator that it is a scam, unless it's a newly launched brand (which it may well be). 

 

 

 

But as already mentioned the format of the domain name is a common scam indicator. I.e. brandnz.com instead of brand.co.nz as you would expect. 




wellygary
8236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315056 2-Dec-2024 10:09
cddt:

 

The domain was registered August of this year. This is a good indicator that it is a scam, unless it's a newly launched brand (which it may well be). 

 

 

"White fox" has been a huge "tween" brand in OZ/NZ for most of 2023/2024, even the Wall street Journal noticed in May 2024 ,  an August 2024 registration screams rip off...

 

https://www.wsj.com/style/fashion/white-fox-hoodie-sweatsuit-tweens-7d17338c

 

 

richms
28006 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3315058 2-Dec-2024 10:37
Any successful brand overseas will inspire the scammers to set up "regional" sites in places where the brand has no presence. Usually taking most of the assets from the real site and forgetting to change things in many places as with this one.




Andib
1356 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3315065 2-Dec-2024 11:03
Yep as others have said, A scam.

 

The genuine Whitefox Boutique URL is https://whitefoxboutique.com.au 

cddt
1467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315066 2-Dec-2024 11:05
wellygary:

 

"White fox" has been a huge "tween" brand in OZ/NZ for most of 2023/2024, even the Wall street Journal noticed in May 2024 ,  an August 2024 registration screams rip off...

 

https://www.wsj.com/style/fashion/white-fox-hoodie-sweatsuit-tweens-7d17338c

 

 

Hadn't heard of them to be honest... 




wellygary
8236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315068 2-Dec-2024 11:13
cddt:

 

wellygary:

 

"White fox" has been a huge "tween" brand in OZ/NZ for most of 2023/2024, even the Wall street Journal noticed in May 2024 ,  an August 2024 registration screams rip off...

 

https://www.wsj.com/style/fashion/white-fox-hoodie-sweatsuit-tweens-7d17338c

 

 

Hadn't heard of them to be honest... 

 

 

Does you wardrobe have amply pairs of wide pale jeans and white trainers?? :),  You're unlikely the target demo, 

Earbanean
910 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315301 2-Dec-2024 20:40
Looks like my wife just had a very near miss.  She tried to purchase something from whitefoxboutiquenz.com, but the payment didn't go through.  She entered credit card details, then it sat processing and appeared not to go through.  So, she gave up and then went to the official site and purchased from there.  We've checked the credit card in online banking.  The scam one hasn't gone through, but the legit one has.  

 

Their scam model seems to be that they debit the card immediately, but that hasn't happened.  We'll cancel the credit card anyway, but I think she was saved by IT problems with the fake website - possibly due to exceptionally high traffic.  

wellygary
8236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3315305 2-Dec-2024 20:54
Earbanean:

 

Looks like my wife just had a very near miss.  She tried to purchase something from whitefoxboutiquenz.com, but the payment didn't go through.  She entered credit card details, then it sat processing and appeared not to go through.  So, she gave up and then went to the official site and purchased from there.  We've checked the credit card in online banking.  The scam one hasn't gone through, but the legit one has.  

 

Their scam model seems to be that they debit the card immediately, but that hasn't happened.  We'll cancel the credit card anyway, but I think she was saved by IT problems with the fake website - possibly due to exceptionally high traffic.  

 

 

The other possibility is that after bank complaints the credit card companies removed the site’s access to the payments network 

Earbanean
910 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3315306 2-Dec-2024 20:59
wellygary:

 

The other possibility is that after bank complaints the credit card companies removed the site’s access to the payments network 

 

 

Yeah, maybe.  This was Mastercard by the way.

