Loismustdye

My wife ordered online a 3 weeks ago a hoodie for our daughter from the site whitefoxboutiquenz .com.

Problem is, she has received no update from the website on the order, no response from the website when she has queried the order, and also no hoodie. I would have chased this up ages ago if it was myself however I was unaware she had ordered anything.

I had a look and I reckon its a scam site and have thusly instructed her to ring the bank, attempt to get a chargeback and cancel the credit card.

Is there an easy way to tell if this site is indeed a scam site or of its legit?

Cheers