kiwifidget:

NCEA L2 students in tears over this one...

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/the-level-2-ncea-maths-question-that-knocked-the-confidence-of-our-top-students/QDISMTPN4BDD3OUELHUZ25EFOI/

Answer:

Click to see spoiler(s)



I can follow the answer up to the highlighted bit and then it turns into dark magic for me.

But it's all irrelevant really, because real life experience has taught me that a straight cylinder is the second worst/second best shape for keeping hot liquids warm as long as possible.

A receptacle that is wider at the top than the bottom is the worst.

A receptacle that tapers in at the top is the best, but I imagine the maths for that is even harder.