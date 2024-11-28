I just wondering the best way to handle not getting my 4 weeks annual leave .

Ive been there 2 years , and have accrued just over 5 weeks of paid holiday leave due.

Im not unreasonable & wouldnt ask during the busy time of year (Aug-December)

However , casually mentioning my annual leave , and asking for a week of mid year got me no where.



Today the boss told us the days we will be closed for xmas , and said because of the weeks closed that we have off, he wouldnt expect anyone to ask for time off for the following 3 months : ie the time summer months .

Last time I asked for a week , I was given 3 days take it or leave it (and not when I wanted those days off)

I mentioned it again this & was offered an extra week before I have to come back after the holiday shutdown period. Chance are he will change his mind as he didnt seem keen on the idea . I'd rather have time off in Feb.

The business is run understaffed , so staff taking time off causes issues because of this . But thats his choice to run it understaffed .

Feels like a no win situation.

I dont want to keep accruing holiday leave that I cant take . I suspect the rest of the staff there will be in the same boat but wont bring it up.

Its almost like asking about due holiday weeks is seen as not being a team player .



Any advice ?

Cheers