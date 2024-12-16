MadEngineer

My sister is wanting ideas on what to get my son for Christmas. It’s hard enough for myself to think of what a spoilt brat needs let alone what I could ask my sister to get him.
What’s everyone buying?
I went shopping for a bunch of kids 5 and under. Went with kmart and focused on books, anything art or craft and blowing bubbles.
They are usually a hit with the kids and parents and cost wise I was about $20 p/p.
It would help if we knew how old he is. Our son is 37 and, amongst other things, I have bought him a high-quality screwdriver set.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Good try $freitasmdaughter. You won't find out what we are giving you this year until you open the presents.
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"At 37 - Give Money - they know what they want!"
We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things.
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ada101:
"At 37 - Give Money - they know what they want!"
That's a cop-out and I seldom do that. Our son is into DIY (like me) and I know what he wants and needs - he's building up a good tool collection. There's a lot of pleasure to be had from giving someone something you'd really like yourself.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Parents - custom shirts from StickerMule
Daughter (10) - soap gift box from Lush + Jibbitz for Crocs
Partner - Palm Pals + either a steam iron or eBook reader
Son (2) - books with buttons that make animal noises + clothes
Food is the main focus for my family.
eracode:
It would help if we knew how old he is. Our son is 37 and, amongst other things, I have bought him a high-quality screwdriver set.
freitasm:
We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things.
It's good to know that pets buying presents is not peculiar to our household :)
Behodar:
freitasm:
We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things.
It's good to know that pets buying presents is not peculiar to our household :)
Recently saw an ad on TV where a dog gave its master a throwing stick.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Then there's the old joke about giving son an iPhone, daughter an iPad and wife an iRon.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Everyone gets wine :P
*Insert big spe*dtest result here*
Behodar:
freitasm:
We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things.
It's good to know that pets buying presents is not peculiar to our household :)
Dogs in our family always gave gifts to their humans. And not only their love.
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eracode:
Recently saw an ad on TV where a dog gave its master a throwing stick.
Makes me think of this video
freitasm:
Good try $freitasmdaughter. You won't find out what we are giving you this year until you open the presents.
[Darth Vader]
Luke I know what you are getting for Xmas
[Luke Skywalker]
How?
[Darth Vader]
I felt your Presents
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