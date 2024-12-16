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ForumsOff topicWhat gifts are you buying?
MadEngineer

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#318109 16-Dec-2024 10:23
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My sister is wanting ideas on what to get my son for Christmas. It’s hard enough for myself to think of what a spoilt brat needs let alone what I could ask my sister to get him.

What’s everyone buying?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

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Qazzy03
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  #3321128 16-Dec-2024 10:29
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I went shopping for a bunch of kids 5 and under. Went with kmart and focused on books, anything art or craft and blowing bubbles.

 

They are usually a hit with the kids and parents and cost wise I was about $20 p/p.



eracode
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  #3321131 16-Dec-2024 10:43
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It would help if we knew how old he is. Our son is 37 and, amongst other things, I have bought him a high-quality screwdriver set.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

freitasm
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  #3321133 16-Dec-2024 10:48
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Good try $freitasmdaughter. You won't find out what we are giving you this year until you open the presents.




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ada101
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  #3321134 16-Dec-2024 10:48
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"At 37 - Give Money - they know what they want!"

freitasm
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  #3321136 16-Dec-2024 10:51
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We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things. 




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eracode
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  #3321137 16-Dec-2024 10:53
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ada101:

 

"At 37 - Give Money - they know what they want!"

 

 

That's a cop-out and I seldom do that. Our son is into DIY (like me) and I know what he wants and needs - he's building up a good tool collection. There's a lot of pleasure to be had from giving someone something you'd really like yourself.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

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Wakrak
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  #3321139 16-Dec-2024 11:04
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Parents - custom shirts from StickerMule
Daughter (10) - soap gift box from Lush + Jibbitz for Crocs
Partner - Palm Pals + either a steam iron or eBook reader
Son (2) - books with buttons that make animal noises + clothes

 

Food is the main focus for my family. 

MadEngineer

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  #3321140 16-Dec-2024 11:09
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eracode:

It would help if we knew how old he is. Our son is 37 and, amongst other things, I have bought him a high-quality screwdriver set.



Teenager but will be good to hear what everyone is buying regardless of age just for ideas for others we’re buying for




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Behodar
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  #3321144 16-Dec-2024 11:14
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freitasm:

 

We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things. 

 

 

It's good to know that pets buying presents is not peculiar to our household :)

eracode
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  #3321195 16-Dec-2024 11:29
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Behodar:

 

freitasm:

 

We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things. 

 

 

It's good to know that pets buying presents is not peculiar to our household :)

 

 

Recently saw an ad on TV where a dog gave its master a throwing stick.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode
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  #3321197 16-Dec-2024 11:33
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Then there's the old joke about giving son an iPhone, daughter an iPad and wife an iRon.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
hamish225
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  #3321198 16-Dec-2024 11:35
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Everyone gets wine :P 




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*

freitasm
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  #3321199 16-Dec-2024 11:35
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Behodar:

 

freitasm:

 

We bought an arts book she showed interest in, our dogs bought her some hair dye (she likes some red from time to time), plus clothes and other small things. 

 

 

It's good to know that pets buying presents is not peculiar to our household :)

 

 

Dogs in our family always gave gifts to their humans. And not only their love.




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Wakrak
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  #3321212 16-Dec-2024 12:40
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eracode:

 

Recently saw an ad on TV where a dog gave its master a throwing stick.

 

 

Makes me think of this video 

 

networkn
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  #3321217 16-Dec-2024 13:31
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freitasm:

 

Good try $freitasmdaughter. You won't find out what we are giving you this year until you open the presents.

 

 

[Darth Vader]

 

Luke I know what you are getting for Xmas

 

[Luke Skywalker]

 

How? 

 

[Darth Vader]

 

I felt your Presents

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