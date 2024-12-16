DamageInc:

Hi all,
We're wanting to change from Electric Kiwi, but after some feedback/advice please.
Ran the numbers through Powerswitch, results were:
- Powershop - not really keen on powerpacks etc
- Genesis - Energy Plus Fixed Term Anytime with Controlled (Low user)
- Powershop again - as above
- Toast - never heard of them
- Genesis - Energy Plus Flexible Anytime with Controlled (Low user)
- Meridian - Low User Anytime with Controlled - Everyday Economy Fixed
- Mercury - Everyday One year fixed - Low User - Combination
- Mercury - Everyday Open Term Low User - Combination
- Frank Energy - Uncontrolled with Controlled (Low User)
- Contact - Good Weekends Low User Plan
- Flick - Low User Off Peak - Peak/Off-peak Uncontrolled with Controlled
- Contact - Basic Anytime with Economy (Low User)
And the list goes on......................
Not included were Octopus and a couple of other Contact plans.
Not sure if it helps but we live in Horowhenua.
Does anyone have any feedback on the above please? Or recommendations?
Much appreciated.