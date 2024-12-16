DamageInc:

I am sure you will get some people telling you which plans they are on and that they are great.

But you need to crunch your own numbers.

When in the day do you use power, how much power do you use etc.

Will you be able to take advantage of "free hours of power", of peak/non-peak/night rates etc.

Power and day rates are different depending on where you live, so what is good for me might not be good for you.

And to just be one of those people: When I last crunched the numbers (a couple of years ago), Octopus came out cheapest for our needs. But I really should crunch them again, because Octopus have really increased the daily rate. At the same time they lowered the kWh rate, so might not be as bad as it looked when I first saw the numbers. But yeah, need to sit down with Excel and figure it out.

It sure doesn't help that you can't just go on any providers web page and find their kWh prices. I was checking out Genesis the other day, and as far as I can tell you have to contact them to get their prices. Which is not great.