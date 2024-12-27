If my specialist and GP have cleared me for work (after one month) but the company doctor puts me on half days, who pays?
I have received only half pay for the first week (I have no sick leave left).
Advice needed please.
Communication is the big factor here.
Talk to the company doctor, and understand their reasoning. Ensure they are informed and have all the information from your specialist and GP.
The company GP could just be being overly cautious in order to protect you at work as much as possible from further injury, which of course would ordinarily be OK with ACC, but is more complex in your situation.
Regardless, if the specialist and GP have okayed you for return to work, that's hard to refute, but perhaps there's a middle ground of reduced strain at work, depending on your position?
Either way, communicate with all parties and ensure they understand the feedback from those caring from you, as well as your circumstances around not being covered by ACC.
My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.
I'm not on ACC.
I guess it depends on what your job is and what your hospital stay was for. Generally the Company GP only protects the Company and will be very risk adverse.
I'd argue the point relentlessly, personally. If both surgical and medical Drs cleared you, then you're clear. The company GP is basing their assessment on their opinion, and probably a basic decision tree that caters for no individual considerations when assessing risk appetite. (I'm not a lawyer, I just don't like process inconsistency).
YvonneW: If my specialist and GP have cleared me for work (after one month) but the company doctor puts me on half days, who pays? I have received only half pay for the first week (I have no sick leave left). Advice needed please.
Half pay for the first week. Did you work 40 hours in that first week?
Only did half days because that is what company doctor said. I was prepared to work full days.