Communication is the big factor here.

Talk to the company doctor, and understand their reasoning. Ensure they are informed and have all the information from your specialist and GP.

The company GP could just be being overly cautious in order to protect you at work as much as possible from further injury, which of course would ordinarily be OK with ACC, but is more complex in your situation.

Regardless, if the specialist and GP have okayed you for return to work, that's hard to refute, but perhaps there's a middle ground of reduced strain at work, depending on your position?

Either way, communicate with all parties and ensure they understand the feedback from those caring from you, as well as your circumstances around not being covered by ACC.