Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicReturn to work after operation, not ACC
YvonneW

155 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318213 27-Dec-2024 11:27
Send private message

If my specialist and GP have cleared me for work (after one month) but the company doctor puts me on half days, who pays?

 

 

 

I have received only half pay for the first week (I have no sick leave left).

 

 

 

Advice needed please.

Create new topic

saf

saf
121 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3324943 27-Dec-2024 11:47
Send private message

Communication is the big factor here.

 

Talk to the company doctor, and understand their reasoning. Ensure they are informed and have all the information from your specialist and GP.

 

The company GP could just be being overly cautious in order to protect you at work as much as possible from further injury, which of course would ordinarily be OK with ACC, but is more complex in your situation.

 

Regardless, if the specialist and GP have okayed you for return to work, that's hard to refute, but perhaps there's a middle ground of reduced strain at work, depending on your position?

 

Either way, communicate with all parties and ensure they understand the feedback from those caring from you, as well as your circumstances around not being covered by ACC.




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
MadEngineer
4164 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3325070 27-Dec-2024 15:37
Send private message

I was told by a doc recently and I may have this wrong, if you can do light duties but your employer denies this saying there’s no such work for you then you’re entitled to 100% of your full wages with 80% coming from ACC.

Not sure about the half days. My wife is currently in exactly that so will find out. I suspect you’ll be entitled to your full pay with your employer and ACC paying 50% each.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

YvonneW

155 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3325716 29-Dec-2024 07:36
Send private message

I'm not on ACC.



Bluntj
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3326153 30-Dec-2024 11:35
Send private message

I guess it depends on what your job is and what your hospital stay was for. Generally the Company GP only protects the Company and will be very risk adverse.

gehenna
8418 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3326157 30-Dec-2024 11:44
Send private message

I'd argue the point relentlessly, personally.  If both surgical and medical Drs cleared you, then you're clear.  The company GP is basing their assessment on their opinion, and probably a basic decision tree that caters for no individual considerations when assessing risk appetite.  (I'm not a lawyer, I just don't like process inconsistency).  

gzt

gzt
16811 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3326646 31-Dec-2024 18:40
Send private message

YvonneW: If my specialist and GP have cleared me for work (after one month) but the company doctor puts me on half days, who pays? I have received only half pay for the first week (I have no sick leave left). Advice needed please.

 

Half pay for the first week. Did you work 40 hours in that first week?

YvonneW

155 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3326650 31-Dec-2024 19:34
Send private message

Only did half days because that is what company doctor said. I was prepared to work full days.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright