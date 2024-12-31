Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Noel Leeming extra 'Damage Protection' - worth?
redeye52

118 posts

Master Geek


#318262 31-Dec-2024 16:54
Buying an Insta360 X4. Going to be used mostly outdoors traveling, MTB and motovlogging.

Seems lens damage is a common issue, and wouldn't be surprised with how many things hit my visor when I'm riding. Also seen plenty of vids where people's camera flew off the mount leading to damage.

Would you say in this case it's worth to buy the extra insurance for $120 for 2 yrs? Up to 2 claims per year, replacement not repair with $100 excess.

Note: I'm looking at the Damage protection which offers accidental damage/theft, not their extra 'Product protection' which is basically no better than CGA.

My contents insurance has an excess of $500 so doesn't seem worth it to use for the camera if anything goes wrong.

sdaviesnz
1012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3326637 31-Dec-2024 17:09
For your use case, probably.




Voice gives context

