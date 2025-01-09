Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCheap SLA battery recommendation
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18507 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318354 9-Jan-2025 14:37
Send private message

I have a small UPS (Constant Vigil). It feeds a wireless transceiver that gets Internet from a nearby WISP tower. I wanted more than a couple hours backup so I used a small car battery (Koba). That has now died and needs to be replaced. I just want something cheap and simple, especially cheap, to handle the low drain requirement of the UPS. I don’t need anything more than that. I am in Hastings, not Auckland, and most things being pushed here seem to place ‘added value’ (fancy overkill) over price. I just want a simple SLA battery for not much money. Does anyone have any recommendations?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Create new topic
noroad
920 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3329586 9-Jan-2025 14:44
Send private message

This company is an excellent choice for batteries, I have used them for large UPS batteries and even small motorcycle batteries https://www.mrpositive.co.nz/ They deliver.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
noroad
920 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3329589 9-Jan-2025 15:03
Send private message

noroad:

 

This company is an excellent choice for batteries, I have used them for large UPS batteries and even small motorcycle batteries https://www.mrpositive.co.nz/ They deliver.

 

 

For the UPS - https://belttt-inverter.aliexpress.com/store/1230818

muppet
2535 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329612 9-Jan-2025 16:15
Send private message

Yea another vote for MrPositive, they're great.




Audiophiles are such twits! They buy such pointless stuff: Gold plated cables, $2000 power cords. Idiots.

 

OOOHHHH HYPERFIBRE!



SepticSceptic
2149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3329802 9-Jan-2025 23:34
Send private message

Assuming you already have a charging system in place ?
So any battery would need to match your current setup ?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright