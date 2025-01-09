I have a small UPS (Constant Vigil). It feeds a wireless transceiver that gets Internet from a nearby WISP tower. I wanted more than a couple hours backup so I used a small car battery (Koba). That has now died and needs to be replaced. I just want something cheap and simple, especially cheap, to handle the low drain requirement of the UPS. I don’t need anything more than that. I am in Hastings, not Auckland, and most things being pushed here seem to place ‘added value’ (fancy overkill) over price. I just want a simple SLA battery for not much money. Does anyone have any recommendations?