Dingbatt: I am really sick of the media focusing on the “celebrities” affected. Those multi-millionaires will just go and live in their holiday homes in Aspen (or where-ever) while their homes are rebuilt. If anybody is really interested in them, they will already be following them on social media.

I get what you are saying, I was going to write something similar, by the time I started to write it, it occured to me, regardless of how much money you have, having your home burn to the ground, having your kids potentially needing to be disrupted, the loss of your irreplaceables and the impact and work related to rebuilding any home, their impact is still horrendous. It's focused on by the press, as it's more easily relatable IMO to hear about people who are impacted. The human mind doesn't really do scale well. Ie 25000 ACRES is hard to envisage, but a picture of the equivilent overlay in an area you understand is easier to understand. Just like person 'x' you know of, is affected, is easier to relate to than someone you don't.

No-one is suggesting they won't have it 'easier' than people without their financial well being.