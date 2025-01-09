Terribly sad, I heard of one 90 yr old couple being wheeled out of their family home they’d lived in forever. How do you cope with such a loss at that age. Apparently a number of the expensive homes didn’t have insurance, it had been cancelled by the insurance company a few months back.





Makes one think of firebreaks and how important they are. We once had the bush below the house catch fire and firemen had trouble getting their hoses through our property down the hill to fight it. The land is council and I wish they would make a firebreak so that firemen can have easier access. Am sure all the neighbours would be happy to contribute to get someone to cut a path across the hill if Council didn’t want to.