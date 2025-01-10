Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRecommendations on Cat Doors
networkn

Networkn
32094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318366 10-Jan-2025 12:52
Send private message quote this post

 

 

Our neighbours cats are often in our garage and we are considering a Microchip CatDoor with Smartphone App. Pricey, but probably cheaper than feeding 6 cats!

 

However, between our garage and house there is a wooden door which currently has a cheap plastic cat door, that we don't require to be smart.

 

The current one is probably 15 years old and because of it's plastic make up, is noisy as it swings, and swings with the wind. 

 

We don't want to spend the earth but is someone able to recommend a quiet model that isn't stupidly expensive?

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
nzkc
1541 posts

Uber Geek


  #3330008 10-Jan-2025 13:21
Send private message quote this post

Do you even need a cat door for that internal door? Just remove the flappy bit (its what we did years ago).

 

I imagine you might want to minimise the draft though. Would a piece of cloth hanging over it help with that? Might need to teach the cat(s) they can get through the cloth.

 

For the external one, a magnet based one is cheaper as long as your neighbours dont use the same.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
networkn

Networkn
32094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330009 10-Jan-2025 13:23
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

For the external one, a magnet based one is cheaper as long as your neighbours dont use the same.

 

 

The wife and daughter want to know what our cats are doing when we aren't home :-/

 

 

thewabbit
116 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3330010 10-Jan-2025 13:29
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

The wife and daughter want to know what our cats are doing when we aren't home :-/

 

 

 

 

If they're like ours, sleeping :D



dafman
3897 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3330011 10-Jan-2025 13:34
Send private message quote this post

Catwalk brand available from Mitre 10.

 

Not expensive and you are supporting NZ made.

 

 

BarTender
3584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3330013 10-Jan-2025 13:57
Send private message quote this post

I still rate the surepet hardware. Using the pet door even the bigger cats can get through. If you find an older hub that hasn’t been connected to the internet I can help with getting a pethublocal setup working.
But personally I just use the pet door without batteries these days as my dog keeps any cats away and I don’t need to keep tabs on when my cat or dog goes through the door.
As I got tired of changing the batteries every 5 months.

Escapist
12 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3330017 10-Jan-2025 14:08
Send private message quote this post

I have experience with two SurePet products: SureFlap Cat Door Connect and SureFlap Pet Door Connect (for bigger cats / small dogs). Both have been reliable for me, took my cat ~2 weeks to train to use it initially, and then a couple of days of re-training whenever we've moved house.

With the cat door you can individually control which cats are allowed out, the pet door only scans the microchip on the way in.

 

If you want to use the app, they connect to a hub which you have to connect to your network via wired ethernet.

 

They chew through the batteries (4xAA for the cat flap, 4xC for the pet door), probably change them every 3 months or so.

 

Not super cheap, but reliable and my cat knows how to use them so I've been pretty happy with them.

tehgerbil
1094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3331204 14-Jan-2025 09:35
Send private message quote this post

Escapist:

 

I have experience with two SurePet products: SureFlap Cat Door Connect and SureFlap Pet Door Connect (for bigger cats / small dogs). Both have been reliable for me, took my cat ~2 weeks to train to use it initially, and then a couple of days of re-training whenever we've moved house.

With the cat door you can individually control which cats are allowed out, the pet door only scans the microchip on the way in.

 

If you want to use the app, they connect to a hub which you have to connect to your network via wired ethernet.

 

They chew through the batteries (4xAA for the cat flap, 4xC for the pet door), probably change them every 3 months or so.

 

Not super cheap, but reliable and my cat knows how to use them so I've been pretty happy with them.

 



+1 Sureflap. 

 

-never had an uninvited guest since install.

 

-replace batteries once ~6 months or so.

 

-single button interface.

 

-Has always let our cats in. 

 

Note - When these were released it was around the time (many) years ago there was a massive bad batch of microchips which failed after only a year or two, leading to people blaming their Sureflap for not working when it was the chip that failed. 

 

But I've found this misconception of poor reliability may linger. (Source: Our cats were affected, one of our animals had to get rechipped at least 3 times!) so take any bad feedback of them failing after a few years with a pinch of salt if the chips were never checked. 



richms
27862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331211 14-Jan-2025 10:08
Send private message quote this post

Sureflaps are quite annoying with the battery consumption, and extremely short warnings between low battery and door not working.

 

But as they have patents on the way that you can read a chip like that, they are the only game in town for secure ones.

 

for non-smart ones I have just bought the cheapest thing that I could find that would deal with the thickness. For the garage and shed I have a cheap one set to exit only to stop the cats getting locked in when they go in and sleep while I have them open. Seems that they are able to pull it open if they really want to but thats only happened once as they have more interesting places to go, they only go in the shed when I am working in there.




Richard rich.ms

networkn

Networkn
32094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331213 14-Jan-2025 10:14
Send private message quote this post

I have found cat door companies are quite a strange group of people. Some really weird interactions. 

 

 

 

We will get a smart and dumb one. I am not sure how hard they are to install, but some of the installation fees have been flatout nuts. >$1000 for 1 smart and 1 dumb cat door replacing existing ones.

 

 

johno1234
2565 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331266 14-Jan-2025 10:34
Send private message quote this post

Looking at sureflap cat doors - Mitre10 are surprisingly expensive:

 

mitre10

 

vs

 

surflap amazon store

 

 

networkn

Networkn
32094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331269 14-Jan-2025 10:43
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

Looking at sureflap cat doors - Mitre10 are surprisingly expensive:

 

mitre10

 

vs

 

surflap amazon store

 

 

 

 

At the moment the price of Amazon to NZ incl delivery and Import Duties, is about double, so $120 > $240. Their higher end units are price comparative to NZ at the moment.  No CGA importing from overseas. No local support either if that's important to you.

richms
27862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331274 14-Jan-2025 11:08
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

At the moment the price of Amazon to NZ incl delivery and Import Duties, is about double, so $120 > $240. Their higher end units are price comparative to NZ at the moment.  No CGA importing from overseas. No local support either if that's important to you.

 

 

Check pet shops and see if you can make mitre10 do the 15% thing that they advertise but only do begrudgingly. They seem to like to trot out excuses that they cant do it that are not in their terms to try to weasle out of it but if you persist they will match online things.




Richard rich.ms

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331277 14-Jan-2025 11:22
Send private message quote this post

We have the sureflap connect, and also have individual feeders for each cat... no stealing the others food.

 

The door is great, but... it is not waterproof like it says. If it is not installed in a sheltered area water will track in at the bottom of the tunnel and eventually short out the antenna loop.

 

My first one suffered from this when it got wet when we had a contactor clean the windows. (a smear of silicon around the joint fixed it, but I replaced it anyway as I was going away for a week at the time)

 

I find the batteries last around 4 months or so, I do find for some reason one of the cats info does not always get uploaded to the cloud, the door always activates properly just no data stored.

 

Lastly, the cat we had when I got it took weeks to get the idea, I taped the door open for a week, then disassembled the catch and ran it like a normal door for a week then added batteries (so it made the noise), then added the catch back... and still had to do a lot of coaxing,  she still couldn't get the idea. To this day if I set it to allow cats inside and not out, the slight difference in operation means she can't work out how to get in.

 

Our second cat.. pushed him through one way and called him back... job done




Matthew

johno1234
2565 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331285 14-Jan-2025 11:40
Send private message quote this post

mdooher:

 

We have the sureflap connect, and also have individual feeders for each cat... no stealing the others food.

 

The door is great, but... it is not waterproof like it says. If it is not installed in a sheltered area water will track in at the bottom of the tunnel and eventually short out the antenna loop.

 

My first one suffered from this when it got wet when we had a contactor clean the windows. (a smear of silicon around the joint fixed it, but I replaced it anyway as I was going away for a week at the time)

 

I find the batteries last around 4 months or so, I do find for some reason one of the cats info does not always get uploaded to the cloud, the door always activates properly just no data stored.

 

Lastly, the cat we had when I got it took weeks to get the idea, I taped the door open for a week, then disassembled the catch and ran it like a normal door for a week then added batteries (so it made the noise), then added the catch back... and still had to do a lot of coaxing,  she still couldn't get the idea. To this day if I set it to allow cats inside and not out, the slight difference in operation means she can't work out how to get in.

 

Our second cat.. pushed him through one way and called him back... job done

 

 

Our cat will break the cat flap if he knows there's food on the other side. No other training needed.

 

 

richms
27862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331305 14-Jan-2025 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Sigh. Its getting faster now. 

 




Richard rich.ms

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright