Our neighbours cats are often in our garage and we are considering a Microchip CatDoor with Smartphone App. Pricey, but probably cheaper than feeding 6 cats!

However, between our garage and house there is a wooden door which currently has a cheap plastic cat door, that we don't require to be smart.

The current one is probably 15 years old and because of it's plastic make up, is noisy as it swings, and swings with the wind.

We don't want to spend the earth but is someone able to recommend a quiet model that isn't stupidly expensive?

TIA