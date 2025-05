Wife says I have too much stuff...... and I'm inclined to agree. My "new" office is already full :D

So think it may be time to do some culling.... and maybe drop a hobby/addiction ;)

Anyone else in this boat ?

I have cupboards full of PC parts, shelves full of games and DVDs, benchtop covered in PC's, boxes of Hot Wheels, shelves starting to fill with "retro" gaming stuff.....