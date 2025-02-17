outdoorsnz

This summer season I've seen what I think is a wool carder bee. Looks pretty close. Bigger than a honey bee, smaller than a bubble bee and at a glance looks like wasp. More info here

Seen many in my flower garden. They are quick flyers and dart about. North and South of Dunedin. Today I worked out that it is solitary as witnessed it building nest in wooden chair gaps.

Excuse the pun, but this has been bugging me for awhile. I'm keen to correctly identify this bug!

Has others seen this bee around NZ this year?