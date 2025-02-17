Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help Identifying Bee
outdoorsnz

#318748 17-Feb-2025 16:36
This summer season I've seen what I think is a wool carder bee. Looks pretty close. Bigger than a honey bee, smaller than a bubble bee and at a glance looks like wasp. More info here

 

Seen many in my flower garden. They are quick flyers and dart about. North and South of Dunedin. Today I worked out that it is solitary as witnessed it building nest in wooden chair gaps.

 

Excuse the pun, but this has been bugging me for awhile. I'm keen to correctly identify this bug!

 

Has others seen this bee around NZ this year?

 

 

 

 

kiwifidget
  #3344082 18-Feb-2025 10:29
Might be best if you can snap a photo of one and show us.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



WellWhat
  #3344102 18-Feb-2025 11:14
We have the wool carder around in Christchurch, funny bee to watch as it will attack others defending its patch.

Crashes into bumble and honey bees

