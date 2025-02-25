Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic [Divorce] Lawyer Recommendations
cddt

1453 posts

Uber Geek


#318831 25-Feb-2025 08:26
Hi all, I am looking for any recommendations on divorce lawyers based in Auckland. Not for me - for a friend. 

 

His situation is that they've been married 16 years, now they are separating, but all assets (house, vehicles, etc.) have ended up in her name and she's already putting pieces of paper in front of him to sign. 

 

He is the humble kind of guy who would be happy to walk away with nothing and start again, but since he has children he needs his share of the assets if he is to share custody (e.g. he will need to buy or rent a house with enough rooms at a distance not too far from their school). 

 

He hasn't spoken to any lawyer yet and I am looking for any recommendations people can give based on their own experiences. 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346504 25-Feb-2025 08:36
Not a recommendation, and IANAL.

 

You might already said this to your friend, but for the record and for anyone reading this in a few months time: please don't let your friend sign anything before talking to a lawyer.

 

Best of luck.




networkn
Networkn
32219 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346511 25-Feb-2025 09:03
Talking to a lawyer doesn't make your friend a bad father, partner, or person. These types of situations can be extremely fraught, and the way people feel now vs how they may feel in a year, after they signed their life away, may change but the consequences are long lasting. 

 

Your friend should a lawyer guide him as he may (or may not) be thinking entirely clearly. 

 

 

 

 

k1w1k1d
1479 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346513 25-Feb-2025 09:07
Probably an idea for him to NOT agree to anything verbally, especially in front of witnesses. Might come back to bite him.

 

Sounds like wife could already be one step ahead of him.



Batman
Mad Scientist
29692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346520 25-Feb-2025 09:34
Don't just get "a" divorce lawyer, but get a good one. 

Handle9
11172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346531 25-Feb-2025 10:01
FWIW matrimonial settlements are generally not considered binding unless both parties have gotten legal advice. 

 

It’s almost always better if both parties can negotiate the agreement independently of lawyers but you have to get legal advice prior to final agreement. 

 

Pay for good advice so OPs friend knows what they are entitled to but do try and settle amicably if possible. The only people who win in litigation are the lawyers. 

Yoban
444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3346555 25-Feb-2025 11:27
Top divorce lawyer Deborah Chambers KC on tradwives and the cost of ending a marriage - NZ Herald (Paywalled)

 

Recommendations on a good divorce lawyer? : r/auckland

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79084 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346601 25-Feb-2025 12:56
boosacnoodle
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3346627 25-Feb-2025 14:04
I've seen recommendations around for Agreeable.

johno1234
2705 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346659 25-Feb-2025 15:08
This is the correct answer. Once there's an acrimonious battle with lawyers on both sides it is likely that both sides will end up with nothing and the lawyers will have the cash.

 

The two adults need to find a compromise - the lawyers can help with this. But they both need to want a compromise. 

 

I have seen both extremes. In one, there was acrimony, lawyers and battle. The family wealth was reduced to less than half with millions gone. Millions that would have otherwise eventually setup their children. In another no lawyers were involved and the divorce was completed by a JP.

 

 

askelon
866 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3346709 25-Feb-2025 15:10
Lynda Kearns or Jeremy Sutton from Bastion Chambers

Tinkerisk
4175 posts

Uber Geek


  #3346728 25-Feb-2025 16:12
Three steps.

 

 




MadEngineer
4230 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3347761 25-Feb-2025 21:25
IANAL but let her take everything. Then when she comes scratching you can say look lady you literally took everything. Now goodbye. 

Worth it. 




josephhinvest
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3347773 25-Feb-2025 22:28
Clearly your friend must not sign anything without robust legal advice. Each party will be entitled to half the relationship assets, kiwisaver accounts etc regardless of whose name they are under (assuming not contracted out etc)
I engaged and can highly recommend Amanda Donovan at Haigh Lyon. They are based in the Auckland CBD, but I have never actually met in person, I did all my communications via zoom and email during Covid lockdowns.

Best of luck to your friend,

Joseph
Joseph

Edit to add - my divorce was after a similar length marriage, all assets were joint, kids in high school, the resulting settlement was literally 50/50 with all assets accounted for and values agreed on etc. Happy to answer any questions privately. Cheers.

mattwnz
20047 posts

Uber Geek


  #3347779 25-Feb-2025 23:39
I know a lot of people are getting into relationships at an older age, and it could be a good idea to get some form of prenup. You don't need to be married anymore to get into this type of situation when you breakup. 

rp1790
736 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3347797 26-Feb-2025 08:34
100% get a good lawyer and tell him not to sign anything put in front of him.  She will have engaged a lawyer who will be acting in her interest not yours (his).

