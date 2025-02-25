Hi all, I am looking for any recommendations on divorce lawyers based in Auckland. Not for me - for a friend.

His situation is that they've been married 16 years, now they are separating, but all assets (house, vehicles, etc.) have ended up in her name and she's already putting pieces of paper in front of him to sign.

He is the humble kind of guy who would be happy to walk away with nothing and start again, but since he has children he needs his share of the assets if he is to share custody (e.g. he will need to buy or rent a house with enough rooms at a distance not too far from their school).

He hasn't spoken to any lawyer yet and I am looking for any recommendations people can give based on their own experiences.