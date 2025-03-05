Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Finding the right fridge
David321

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318922 5-Mar-2025 08:15
Is there an easy way to find a fridge that would be a good fit in the gap made for a fridge in our cabinetry?

 

To elaborate, my wife and I have moved into a new place a few months ago (we did not get built it though) and there is a gap in the cabinetry for a double door wide fridge, we currently have our single width/door fridge in the gap and it looks ridiculous with so much space either side of it and it time we upgrade to something that will fill the gap a bit better.

 

I figured this would be easy, but now that we are a fair bit into looking I have realized just how many different shapes and sizes there are when it comes to fridges, it seems our fridge cavity seems a bit wide and not very deep.

 

We quite like an LG one that has a water and ice dispenser (a must for us) but found it would stick out about 45mm if pushed hard against the 10mm skirting at the back of the cavity, which would only leave a 100 gap to dissipate heat, i would stick out the front even more by the time we pulled it out an extra 10mm or so to give it the required 1 inch gap from the back, probably around 55mm and this would probably look funny?

 

I am finding it hard to short list a few models online as it requires checking all the different site that sell fridges, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, Farmers etc as they all seem to have different models. Then going into each fridges individual page to check the dimensions as you cant filter by dimensions except on the Harvey Norman website but that seems to play up a bit. One thing we have also learnt to factor in when looking for a fridge that does not stick out to much is leaving enough clearance for the fridge doors to open, as when the door pivot on their hinges the corners of the door stick out a little wide than the fridge itself and to doors need to be able to open fully to allow the drawers in the fridge to pull out.

 

It's been quite a rigmarole so far and I was wondering if there is an easier way to do it? is it common to have a fridge sticking out of its cavity by about 50mm or so? this would allow the doors to open without issue but could look funny?

 

Is there something online I could put my fridge cavity dimensions into and have a list of suitable fridge models presented? (chat GPT tried but was not great).

 

Looking for any thoughts on this, perhaps there is something I have missed? perhaps some helpful people could show photos of their fridges sticking out of cavities a bit so we can see if it does indeed look strange?

 

FYI my cavity is 960w 690d 1835h - the width and depth measurements are taken from between the 10mm skirting boards in the cavity meaning a fridge would have to be about 10mm less wide and 10mm less deep to create a 20mm gap around the fridge for air flow.




_David_

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3350273 5-Mar-2025 08:23
Does the cavity have plumbing for ice/water?

 

Sounds like the gap was made for a French Door, specifically the F&P as the measurement look almost exactly right (leaving space around edges)
F&P 614L French Door W 900 D 695 H 1795. It'll stick out a bit, but you'd want it to otherwise opening the doors can be difficult.

 

 

 

Fisher & Paykel 614L French Door Fridge with Water — Folders

 

We have the single door version with ice & water, and the Ice maker is great while the water dispenser doesn't take any room from the fridge.

 
 
 
 

David321

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3350274 5-Mar-2025 08:25
No plumbing for water, forgot to mention that! But ill get it retrofitted if the right fridge pops up and requires it!

 

Thank for the suggestion, ill look that one up!




_David_

SpartanVXL
1262 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350276 5-Mar-2025 08:34
The Consumer website has good reviews on fridges sold here.



mrdrifter
567 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3350279 5-Mar-2025 08:39
The LG and F&P will fit in that gap. The newer french door models like the LG, the doors are supposed to protrude as they typically hinge around in front of the cabinets to the sides. Looked a bit funny to start but quickly got used to it. We have had an LG pretty much as you described in for 4 years now with no issues.

alasta
6679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3350285 5-Mar-2025 08:59
When I recently bought a new fridge I was surprised at the differences in required clearances between different manufacturers. I considered a Panasonic model which would have achieved the required 30mm clearance either side, but I decided against it as I'm not totally happy with my Panasonic washing machine. In the end I bought an LG for which I can only achieve 35mm either side compared with the required 50mm, but I pulled it out to give a bit of extra clearance behind it. It looks a bit funny not being flush with the cabinetry but it's an acceptable compromise if it means I can have the exact model I wanted.

 

As for doors, the salesman demonstrated how some models have doors that open without extending beyond the width of the appliance. It's worth going in store to see how the doors work on different models. 

David321

477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3350350 5-Mar-2025 09:55
mrdrifter:

 

The LG and F&P will fit in that gap. The newer french door models like the LG, the doors are supposed to protrude as they typically hinge around in front of the cabinets to the sides. Looked a bit funny to start but quickly got used to it. We have had an LG pretty much as you described in for 4 years now with no issues.

 

 

@mrdrifter Thanks, what LG models are you refering to? they are a lot cheaper than the F&P ones. 




_David_

SnoopyDo
18 posts

Geek


  #3350352 5-Mar-2025 10:03
Mitsubishi LX designer series?

 

French Door Two Drawer Fridges // Mitsubishi Electric Refrigeration



lxsw20
3521 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3350393 5-Mar-2025 11:27
This is what we are going for. It's a very sharp price at the moment, usually around 4k.

 

 

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/refrigeration/french-door/fisher-and-paykel-538l-activesmart-french-door-fridge-freezer-stainless-steel.html

 

 

 

 

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3350398 5-Mar-2025 12:09
Just check, if Ice/Water is important to you (it was for us) whether or not it is plumbed, or has a tank you have to remember to fill up (which no-one ever does).

 

The F&P are plumbed in.

johno1234
2720 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350401 5-Mar-2025 12:23
Yes, have been through this very exercise recently - replacing an old behemoth side-by-side. It is a pain and I was only checking F&P and Haier models.

 

Worth checking Haier for 623L and 574L French and Quad door models that will fit and are quite a bit less expensive.

 

 

stuartmac
66 posts

Master Geek


  #3350490 5-Mar-2025 15:45
Monitoring this thread. We have an existing Westinghouse double-door side-by-side refrigerator in a gap which is 1000mm wide x 1700 mm height.

 

The 1700 mm height looks like it is going to an issue at replacement.

mrdrifter
567 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3350491 5-Mar-2025 15:47
David321:

 

@mrdrifter Thanks, what LG models are you refering to? they are a lot cheaper than the F&P ones. 

 

 

 

 

I'm pretty sure we have the slightly older version of the LG GF-L700MBL

 

 

 

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

 

914 x 1792 x 729

 

 

 

It sticks out just the depth of the doors and works well. It does need to be plumbed in but was worth the extra effort.

johno1234
2720 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350492 5-Mar-2025 15:48
I just replaced my mother-in-law's side-by-side with a Haier French door which is a bit smaller. Had to get a Hiab in to lift the old fridge out from the first floor deck as it was too big to get down the stairs!

mattwnz
20061 posts

Uber Geek


  #3350493 5-Mar-2025 16:02
Many fridges in the last 15 years were around 900 wide, and were 1 and a half doors wide. These days they seem to be less common, and more seem to be the french door style. I stick to the traditional F&P fridge design now which don't have all these gimmicks. Although they are now made in china, they seem to be using similar parts that they used 20-30 years ago when built in NZ. Although I discovered it does have a wifi module in it , but it serves very little purpose. Basic features IMO reduce the chances of things breaking. Also I would avoid water dispensers and ice makers in the door, as they seem to often fail. My parents have a brand where they have been waiting on a part to get part of the water dispenser replaced for about 5 months. The fridge is from 2020. Also read Consumer for brand reliability., Some brands discussed here don't appear to rank well. 

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3350498 5-Mar-2025 16:25
mattwnz:

 

Many fridges in the last 15 years were around 900 wide, and were 1 and a half doors wide. These days they seem to be less common, and more seem to be the french door style. I stick to the traditional F&P fridge design now which don't have all these gimmicks. Although they are now made in china, they seem to be using similar parts that they used 20-30 years ago when built in NZ. Although I discovered it does have a wifi module in it , but it serves very little purpose. Basic features IMO reduce the chances of things breaking. Also I would avoid water dispensers and ice makers in the door, as they seem to often fail. My parents have a brand where they have been waiting on a part to get part of the water dispenser replaced for about 5 months. The fridge is from 2020. Also read Consumer for brand reliability., Some brands discussed here don't appear to rank well. 

 

 

We replaced our F&P 400 Litre Ice/Water fridge when we moved (we left the old one in the old house).
It was >20 years old. The water dispenser never had an issue. The Ice Maker had a small issue at one point, but I ordered the parts from F&P (very easy to find the part numbers) and fixed it myself - cost about $30 I seem to recall. We bought another one (same model, just updated) for the new house. I don't think much has changed except the old one had an LCD display with the controls on the door, the new one has the buttons inside the fridge and all of the functions of those can be done using their App. The only ones I use are the filter reset and Ice Boost if we're having people around and expect to use a bit of ice (it makes the ice about 30% faster I think).

