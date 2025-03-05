Is there an easy way to find a fridge that would be a good fit in the gap made for a fridge in our cabinetry?

To elaborate, my wife and I have moved into a new place a few months ago (we did not get built it though) and there is a gap in the cabinetry for a double door wide fridge, we currently have our single width/door fridge in the gap and it looks ridiculous with so much space either side of it and it time we upgrade to something that will fill the gap a bit better.

I figured this would be easy, but now that we are a fair bit into looking I have realized just how many different shapes and sizes there are when it comes to fridges, it seems our fridge cavity seems a bit wide and not very deep.

We quite like an LG one that has a water and ice dispenser (a must for us) but found it would stick out about 45mm if pushed hard against the 10mm skirting at the back of the cavity, which would only leave a 100 gap to dissipate heat, i would stick out the front even more by the time we pulled it out an extra 10mm or so to give it the required 1 inch gap from the back, probably around 55mm and this would probably look funny?

I am finding it hard to short list a few models online as it requires checking all the different site that sell fridges, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, Farmers etc as they all seem to have different models. Then going into each fridges individual page to check the dimensions as you cant filter by dimensions except on the Harvey Norman website but that seems to play up a bit. One thing we have also learnt to factor in when looking for a fridge that does not stick out to much is leaving enough clearance for the fridge doors to open, as when the door pivot on their hinges the corners of the door stick out a little wide than the fridge itself and to doors need to be able to open fully to allow the drawers in the fridge to pull out.

It's been quite a rigmarole so far and I was wondering if there is an easier way to do it? is it common to have a fridge sticking out of its cavity by about 50mm or so? this would allow the doors to open without issue but could look funny?

Is there something online I could put my fridge cavity dimensions into and have a list of suitable fridge models presented? (chat GPT tried but was not great).

Looking for any thoughts on this, perhaps there is something I have missed? perhaps some helpful people could show photos of their fridges sticking out of cavities a bit so we can see if it does indeed look strange?

FYI my cavity is 960w 690d 1835h - the width and depth measurements are taken from between the 10mm skirting boards in the cavity meaning a fridge would have to be about 10mm less wide and 10mm less deep to create a 20mm gap around the fridge for air flow.