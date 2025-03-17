turtleattacks:

What would you do?



Sold an old washing machine and dryer on Facebook in exchange for a $50 donation to a specific charity we support.

The buyer came and picked up the items and now ghosted me/ignoring despite twice, despite me trying to reach out asking if the items were to their needs. I've checked with the charity and they can't find the specific donation under their name or under my name.



Sigh, just frustrating that we can't trust people anymore.



Would you just let it go as it's only $50 and if they are going to be dishonest with $50, they must have bigger problems than me.

Or try to make the buyer accountable to the trade?