Not heard of this device or ISP before ... legit?
[Mod edit (MF): removed link to scam, added screenshot]
Looks like a scam
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Do you really think it is legit??
Post a screen shot instead of directing more traffic towards the bollocks ad!
>Next time post a screen shot instead of directing more traffic towards the bollocks ad!<
Sorry, but it was 5:30am and brain still asleep 😩
Rickles:
>Next time post a screen shot instead of directing more traffic towards the bollocks ad!<
Sorry, but it was 5:30am and brain still asleep 😩
Really you should remove the link in your post!
Got my answer from simply googling
"Nativediscount scam"
1* reviews everywhere.
Scam. Just the wording shows it.
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I wonder about Stuff's culpability, presumably they get paid to display this?
Rickles:
I wonder about Stuff's culpability, presumably they get paid to display this?
Stuff will duck all responsibility and will be outsourcing their ad supply to such bottom fishers as outbrain or taboola....
^^^^
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Damn, guess the ad for attractive singles in my area is also not legit.
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
elpenguino:
Damn, guess the ad for attractive singles in my area is also not legit.
That and the "you'll never guess how much over stocked RVs are going for"
and I think the "free hearing aids on Tuesday for people in Wairau valley" might also be a bit sus...
Rickles:
I wonder about Stuff's culpability, presumably they get paid to display this?
That is how advertising works.
I really think that the industry needs to be made so that a site is responsible for any scam ad's that they promote on their page and no amount of fine print gets you out of that. stuff and herald are full of BS boomer bait ads and surprisingly, they will work on many people.
A customer of mine clicked on some Outbrain 'article' link on Stuffed yesterday and ended up with a fake Microsoft you are infected screen with a phone number to call 🙄
Those ads are such low quality - and pay so little. Only greed explains a newspaper using them.
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