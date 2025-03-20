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ForumsOff topicSpotted On Stuff This Morning
Rickles

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#319075 20-Mar-2025 05:40
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Not heard of this device or ISP before ... legit?

 

 

[Mod edit (MF): removed link to scam, added screenshot]

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MaxineN
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  #3355400 20-Mar-2025 05:44
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Looks like a scam




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  #3355401 20-Mar-2025 05:45
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Do you really think it is legit??

 

Post a screen shot instead of directing more traffic towards the bollocks ad!

 

 

Rickles

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  #3355402 20-Mar-2025 05:49
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     >Next time post a screen shot instead of directing more traffic towards the bollocks ad!<

 

Sorry, but it was 5:30am and brain still asleep 😩



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  #3355403 20-Mar-2025 05:50
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Rickles:

 

     >Next time post a screen shot instead of directing more traffic towards the bollocks ad!<

 

Sorry, but it was 5:30am and brain still asleep 😩

 

 

 

 

Really you should remove the link in your post!

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  #3355409 20-Mar-2025 07:38
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Got my answer from simply googling 

 

"Nativediscount scam"

 

1* reviews everywhere.

freitasm
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  #3355410 20-Mar-2025 07:45
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Scam. Just the wording shows it.




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Rickles

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  #3355465 20-Mar-2025 08:37
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I wonder about Stuff's culpability, presumably they get paid to display this?

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  #3355470 20-Mar-2025 08:59
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Rickles:

 

I wonder about Stuff's culpability, presumably they get paid to display this?

 

 

Stuff will duck all responsibility and will be outsourcing their ad supply to such bottom fishers  as outbrain or taboola.... 

freitasm
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  #3355476 20-Mar-2025 09:23
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^^^^

 

 




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  #3355477 20-Mar-2025 09:25
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Used to see the Tesla phone scam...guess they've created a new SpaceX one now

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  #3355490 20-Mar-2025 09:55
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Damn, guess the ad for attractive singles in my area is also not legit.




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  #3355540 20-Mar-2025 10:09
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elpenguino:

 

Damn, guess the ad for attractive singles in my area is also not legit.

 

 

That and the "you'll never guess how much over stocked RVs are going for"

 

and I think the "free hearing aids on Tuesday for people in Wairau valley" might also be a bit sus... 

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  #3355546 20-Mar-2025 10:36
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Rickles:

 

I wonder about Stuff's culpability, presumably they get paid to display this?

 

 

That is how advertising works.

 

I really think that the industry needs to be made so that a site is responsible for any scam ad's that they promote on their page and no amount of fine print gets you out of that. stuff and herald are full of BS boomer bait ads and surprisingly, they will work on many people.




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  #3355611 20-Mar-2025 12:20
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A customer of mine clicked on some Outbrain 'article'  link on Stuffed yesterday and ended up with a fake Microsoft you are infected screen with a phone number to call 🙄

freitasm
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  #3355613 20-Mar-2025 12:33
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Those ads are such low quality - and pay so little. Only greed explains a newspaper using them.




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