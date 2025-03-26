SaltyNZ: If some sort of privately funded organisation wants to build a new stadium, have at it, I guess. Just don't expect The Public to bail it out if/when it fails for some reason. (The Public will absolutely be asked to bail it out if it fails for some reason).

As a general rule, as a stand alone item, large stadia and arena's don't tend to turn a profit, there simply aren't enough events requiring their scale... (off course there are some exceptions to this).



This means that large stadia generally need funding from:

Public purse (either local or central government) - Usually justified as an amenity that improves quality of life for the residents, boasts the cities reputation, and encourages more visitor nights to support the Hospo industry.

A particular sport's team, who feel an impressive home stadium (typically dedicated to them), adds value to the overall team, and especially cross subsidies the stadium from other team operations (Many US baseball parks are an example of this).

A extremely wealthy private benefactor.

Not operating as a stand alone enterprise, for example: The likes of the sky tower, where it was required to get the approvals required to operate a large casino, so the lack of probability matters little. The likes of Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines, Where the presence of an arena adds to the reputation, and generates foot traffic at a retail mall.



I think points 2, 3 & 4 are not going to happen in NZ. None of our sports teams really have the scale to justify self funding a stadium. We have relatively low numbers of super wealthy, and there hasn't been an appetite to fund large stadia in the past. I don't think there is public appetite for another large casino, and I don't think NZ has the event volume that it would be an attractive attachment for a mall operator.

Only really leaves public money, and I don't think there is appetite for that either at the moment. NZ central government has shown a clear preference for market lead solutions. NZ local governments are struggling to keep rates rises reasonable while delivering basic services, Water services are really gobbling up a lot of local government nationwide (and fair enough, it is no longer socially acceptable for heaps of untreated sewage to end up in our waterways).