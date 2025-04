They opened up a store just down the road from me in Papanui Christchurch around a year or so ago (maybe a bit longer). Having them there has been fantastic as it's that place you go when you need something random, and need it now. Things like crimping tools for specific jobs, odd-ball sized fuses, or general electrical/electronic components & sundries that the big box stores don't sell (or charge an arm and a leg for).

My experience is similar - this store normally has 2-3 people working and it's mostly deserted on the weekdays, however it's a bit busier on weekends. Being right next to Northlands Mall probably helps them out in terms of foot traffic. The other store in Sydenham is a completely different proposition - light industrial area with very little foot traffic I'd imagine, but they've been open at that site for at least a decade so it must work for them.