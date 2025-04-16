Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Office chair recommendations ~$600 NZD
alexanderu

71 posts

Master Geek


#319346 16-Apr-2025 10:00
Hi All,

 

I've read a few posts in regards to this, but unfortuantely none of them seem to match what I'm looking for.
I'm looking for a mid-range office chair, around $600 NZD which is comfortable to sit on for long periods of time, and good for your back.

 

There seems to a multitude of "unbranded" and cheap office chairs, then theres the other end of the spectrum with chairs going for over $2000+.

 

I have purchased a deskbird, but I find it extremely uncomfortable, so am looking for something with a similar price range.

 

Hoping someone might have some good recommendations from experience :)

 

Thanks all

Scott3
3897 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3364606 16-Apr-2025 11:57
I would recommend a used Formway Life chair. I prefer no arms, and insist on the plastic low back support bit still being present.

These are quite common high end corporate style office chair's. They retail for ~1200+GST, but decent condign used ones sell for around $400.

 
 
 
 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3364609 16-Apr-2025 12:02
Boston Epic 3 (office max etc) Have one at work and one at home, Wife also has one.

 

Slightly cheaper than you have indicated but still worth looking at... great for all day sitting




Matthew

