alexanderu

Hi All,

I've read a few posts in regards to this, but unfortuantely none of them seem to match what I'm looking for.

I'm looking for a mid-range office chair, around $600 NZD which is comfortable to sit on for long periods of time, and good for your back.

There seems to a multitude of "unbranded" and cheap office chairs, then theres the other end of the spectrum with chairs going for over $2000+.

I have purchased a deskbird, but I find it extremely uncomfortable, so am looking for something with a similar price range.

Hoping someone might have some good recommendations from experience :)

Thanks all