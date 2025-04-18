Team
Came across this website with some novelty shirts and such. In this day/age.....reasons.
Has anyone in the community used it or have experience with it?
Interested in thoughts
Cheers
Yep, t-shirt arrived exactly as ordered. It was a good quality t-shirt.
I left the email me offers box ticked and got sent an email every day until I unsubscribed.
Would happily use them again, just wouldn’t leave the box ticked.
How was it for sizing? true to form?
Yes. I’m a medium size, t-shirt size the same as what I’d buy from a bricks and mortar shop.
N=1 for sample size, so can’t comment on how accurate other sizing is, or if my experience is typical.