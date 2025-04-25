Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicIs elite bathrooms website hacked?
blackjack17

1699 posts

Uber Geek


#319442 25-Apr-2025 13:14
Send private message quote this post

Looking at bathroom ware and elite bathrooms has a cloudflare warning popup that loops with an option to "fix it"

 

If you click fixit then this pops up

 

 

 

 

https://www.elitebathroomware.co.nz/






Create new topic
mkissin
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3367440 25-Apr-2025 13:18
Send private message quote this post

Haha, definitely do NOT do that

 

Edit: though I would be fascinated to see what it had put onto your clipboard

 
 
 
 


rscole86
4949 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367441 25-Apr-2025 13:18
Send private message quote this post

No issues using the URL you posted.

blackjack17

1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #3367443 25-Apr-2025 13:21
Send private message quote this post

rscole86:

 

No issues using the URL you posted.

 

 

Try scrolling down or clicking on one of the bathroom features








mkissin
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3367444 25-Apr-2025 13:21
Send private message quote this post

I just tried it and, after a few seconds on the homepage (and scrolling down a bit) I get a box asking me to verify I am human, and then the dialog from the OP.

rscole86
4949 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367445 25-Apr-2025 13:23
Send private message quote this post

blackjack17:

 

rscole86:

 

No issues using the URL you posted.

 

 

Try scrolling down or clicking on one of the bathroom features

 

 

I did, tried again and still no issues. I didn't bother trying to add to cart.

blackjack17

1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #3367447 25-Apr-2025 13:30
Send private message quote this post

mkissin:

 

Haha, definitely do NOT do that

 

Edit: though I would be fascinated to see what it had put onto your clipboard

 

 

How could you safely find out?






mkissin
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3367450 25-Apr-2025 13:44
Send private message quote this post

Just paste it into notepad.

 

It's going to be a text string, so just don't execute (run) it, which is what that set of commands is trying to get you to do - paste your clipboard contents (which it will set) into the windows Run dialog, and then execute it.



dasimpsonsrule
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3367451 25-Apr-2025 14:00
Send private message quote this post

Definitely hacked, I got the same thing. The string it copies runs a hidden powershell and tells it to download a random exe and runs it

blackjack17

1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #3367452 25-Apr-2025 14:05
Send private message quote this post







Behodar
10317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367453 25-Apr-2025 14:16
Send private message quote this post

Nothing here, but I'm not on a Windows machine (if it matters).

 

I wonder whether it's the website itself or the presumably-third-party chatbot in the bottom right, the one with "reccomendations" misspelled.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78929 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3367454 25-Apr-2025 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Hacked. Do not run the commands. It is not a valid Cloudflare captcha. 






 

My technology disclosure

MadEngineer
4204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3367461 25-Apr-2025 14:54
Send private message quote this post

blackjack17:

 

Looking at bathroom ware and elite bathrooms has a cloudflare warning popup that loops with an option to "fix it"

 

If you click fixit then this pops up

 

 

 

 

https://www.elitebathroomware.co.nz/

 

Image search that

 

 

 

https://x.com/DaveLikesMalwre/status/1897042244684632179






Create new topic





