blackjack17:

Looking at bathroom ware and elite bathrooms has a cloudflare warning popup that loops with an option to "fix it"
If you click fixit then this pops up
https://www.elitebathroomware.co.nz/
Haha, definitely do NOT do that
Edit: though I would be fascinated to see what it had put onto your clipboard
No issues using the URL you posted.
Try scrolling down or clicking on one of the bathroom features
I just tried it and, after a few seconds on the homepage (and scrolling down a bit) I get a box asking me to verify I am human, and then the dialog from the OP.
I did, tried again and still no issues. I didn't bother trying to add to cart.
How could you safely find out?
Just paste it into notepad.
It's going to be a text string, so just don't execute (run) it, which is what that set of commands is trying to get you to do - paste your clipboard contents (which it will set) into the windows Run dialog, and then execute it.
Definitely hacked, I got the same thing. The string it copies runs a hidden powershell and tells it to download a random exe and runs it
Nothing here, but I'm not on a Windows machine (if it matters).
I wonder whether it's the website itself or the presumably-third-party chatbot in the bottom right, the one with "reccomendations" misspelled.
Hacked. Do not run the commands. It is not a valid Cloudflare captcha.
https://x.com/DaveLikesMalwre/status/1897042244684632179