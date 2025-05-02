Just had an email from my bank (at least it looks like it is like from my bank), that asks how the bank is doing and to click a button to start the survey. Yet in that same email below the button it says that scams are becoming more sophisticated and that anyone can fall victim. So this sort of email could also be sent from scammer as a phishing type email and the link could redirect anywhere. I just don't click on any link in an unsolicited email. So I do wonder why banks are sending these sorts of emails. Do others think banks should stop sending these sorts of emails?