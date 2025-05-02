Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mattwnz

20009 posts

Uber Geek


#319523 2-May-2025 15:42
Just had an email from my bank (at least it looks like  it is like from my bank), that asks how the bank is doing and to click a button to start the survey. Yet in that same email below the button it says that scams are becoming more sophisticated and that anyone can fall victim. So this sort of email could also be sent from  scammer as a phishing type email and the link could redirect anywhere.  I just don't click on any link in an unsolicited email. So I do wonder why banks are sending these sorts of emails. Do others think banks should stop sending these sorts of emails?

Behodar
10339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3370023 2-May-2025 15:47
Which bank? I've never seen anything like that from Westpac.

 
 
 
 

mattwnz

20009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370024 2-May-2025 15:48
Kiwibank

tweake
2249 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370025 2-May-2025 15:50
yes, its been a problem for a long time. they send out emails with links "please check ..." links and wonder why people get scammed. banks don't care, they more interested in making it easy for the customer.



wellygary
8181 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370027 2-May-2025 15:54
Because the "Marketing" department think that because they are not the "banking" department, they don't need to follow the same rules....

alasta
6663 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3370034 2-May-2025 16:06
It's like our IT department at work. They play silly games by sending out mock scam emails to test our ability to spot them and react correctly. Meanwhile their attempts to 'educate' us are being undermined by our own systems sending out legitimate emails that look like scams. 🙄

Behodar
10339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3370037 2-May-2025 16:21
Our IT dept tells us to always check where links are pointing to, and meanwhile rewrites all incoming links to something like urldefence.com/dglkndffgjndfgdfgfd/sdgfjndfgdf

mattwnz

20009 posts

Uber Geek


  #3370038 2-May-2025 16:22
It does make me wonder if it is a bit of a test to find customers who actually click on links in emails. Then tag them as a customer that clicks on links in unsolicited emails. LOL

