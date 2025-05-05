Rub-a-dub dub I was relaxing in the tub while random song titles meandered through my head. That made me wonder what the most inane titles and lyrics of all time might be. Not rub-a-dub, that is an entertaining song about what sounds like a pretty good party. But dangerous teeny bopper brain worms lurk nearby, ready to invade as soon as one lets one’s guard down.

Of course there is the notorious The Bird is the Word, but that kind of got done to death by Family Guy. Boom boom boom I want you in my room is fairly brainless, though it is outdone (or underdone) by Yummy yummy yummy I’ve got love in my tummy.

So are these the very worst of their kind? Feel free to make suggestions.

(If you don’t know what a teeny bopper is, you are too young for this thread.)