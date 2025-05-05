Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Song titles for the bathtub
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18550 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319539 5-May-2025 11:43
Rub-a-dub dub I was relaxing in the tub while random song titles meandered through my head. That made me wonder what the most inane titles and lyrics of all time might be. Not rub-a-dub, that is an entertaining song about what sounds like a pretty good party. But dangerous teeny bopper brain worms lurk nearby, ready to invade as soon as one lets one’s guard down. 

 

Of course there is the notorious The Bird is the Word, but that kind of got done to death by Family Guy. Boom boom boom I want you in my room is fairly brainless, though it is outdone (or underdone) by Yummy yummy yummy I’ve got love in my tummy. 

 

So are these the very worst of their kind? Feel free to make suggestions.

 

(If you don’t know what a teeny bopper is, you are too young for this thread.)

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8710 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3370552 5-May-2025 13:04
“I am the eggman, they are the eggmen, I am the walrus, goo goo g’joob!”

 

J. Lennon/The Beatles, 1967




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

