I was just quoted $477 to fix 4 buttons ($23 each) that fell out and a latch to secure the door with call out and labour. The machine cost about $1000 when bought 6 yrs ago and the equivalent today $1300. I had a previous repair costing me $250 (from memory) fornthe bottom spreader.

So if I pay these tools $477, I am halfway to a new dishwasher.... I don't thibk so.

The clever on3s out there would have gathered by now I am looking to replace it with another brand.

What would you recommend?