So if I pay these tools $477, I am halfway to a new dishwasher.... I don't thibk so.
The clever on3s out there would have gathered by now I am looking to replace it with another brand.
What would you recommend?
Cut your losses and get Another brand.
Both modern appliances I have owned from f&p have had issues within 2 years, yet amusingly the Samsung and Panasonic appliances I have owned for longer periods have run without a hitch. Even the cheap branded Acqua vertical freezer we bought took 5 years till it had an issue. Modern f&p appliances are garbage
also had no issues with Westinghouse and Bosch
Seems you have come to your own conclusion...
To be fair to the 'Tools", you called them, they have costs to cover. If you know the value of the replacement parts, why not change them yourself?
Unless there's more to it than we are privy to
