Brend

87 posts

Master Geek


#319577 9-May-2025 17:30
I was just quoted $477 to fix 4 buttons ($23 each) that fell out and a latch to secure the door with call out and labour. The machine cost about $1000 when bought 6 yrs ago and the equivalent today $1300. I had a previous repair costing me $250 (from memory) fornthe bottom spreader.


So if I pay these tools $477, I am halfway to a new dishwasher.... I don't thibk so.


The clever on3s out there would have gathered by now I am looking to replace it with another brand.


What would you recommend? 

Loismustdye
920 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3371786 9-May-2025 17:38
Cut your losses and get Another brand.

 

Both modern appliances I have owned from f&p have had issues within 2 years, yet amusingly the Samsung and Panasonic appliances I have owned for longer periods have run without a hitch. Even the cheap branded Acqua vertical freezer we bought took 5 years till it had an issue. Modern f&p appliances are garbage

 

also had no issues with Westinghouse and Bosch 

 
 
 
 

hsvhel
1214 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3371838 9-May-2025 18:49
Seems you have come to your own conclusion...

 

To be fair to the 'Tools", you called them, they have costs to cover.  If you know the value of the replacement parts, why not change them yourself?

 

Unless there's more to it than we are privy to




