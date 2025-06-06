Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jehovahs Witness visit
#319840 6-Jun-2025 19:22
Has a rather unusual visit this morning.

 

Two well dressed men turned up at my door, the conversation (verbatim) went like this:

 

"Good Morning, we are from the Jehovahs Witness Church.

 

We are looking to find Samoan Families so we can talk to them about our religion.

 

I can see you are obviously not Samoan, do you know if there are any Samoan Families that are your neighbours"

 

When I said I did not know of any (neighbours behind us are Tongan) they thanked me, shook my hand and left.

 

Weird that they are looking for specific ethnicities, would that be almost racist ?

johno1234
  #3381427 6-Jun-2025 19:30
Did you tip off any Samoans in the neighbourhood?

 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3381433 6-Jun-2025 19:47
Those neighbours are going to dislike you!

gzt

gzt
  #3381437 6-Jun-2025 20:04
The witnesses may be around your area for a few days. Ask them if you see them.

