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ForumsOff topicToday I learned..

gzt

gzt

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#320134 9-Jul-2025 21:10
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Today I learned there are IEC cords with lock-in mechanisms. The cord came with a machine where it definitely does not lock in. I can only imagine the OEM selected it because it matched the colour scheme on the box.

I used the cord on a random appliance and it would not come out again until I found the release on the cord and pressed it. So today, I also learned that random appliance IEC sockets may support lock-in. The hidden functionality in standards is an amazing thing.

I have no idea why I don't know about IEC lock-in. I googled for an image and I see what looks like more than one type.

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  #3392537 10-Jul-2025 03:57
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Yup APC had these as an option on their Server Rack PDUs starting about 10 years ago. Brilliant for making sure you don't bump the power out. Simple yet genius.

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