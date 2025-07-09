Today I learned there are IEC cords with lock-in mechanisms. The cord came with a machine where it definitely does not lock in. I can only imagine the OEM selected it because it matched the colour scheme on the box.



I used the cord on a random appliance and it would not come out again until I found the release on the cord and pressed it. So today, I also learned that random appliance IEC sockets may support lock-in. The hidden functionality in standards is an amazing thing.



I have no idea why I don't know about IEC lock-in. I googled for an image and I see what looks like more than one type.