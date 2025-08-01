Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Batman

#320328 1-Aug-2025 07:35
I had to delete my account from Dell because some persons of the same nationality keep calling me from +61 numbers to buy stuff even though I told them don't call me again. Since my account was deleted I've not been called.

 

But one of my laptop battery was weak so i made an email enquiry with my service tag number. They emailed with the cost of the battery and I decided I didn't want to buy the battery.

 

However since then every few days I am getting an invoice from no-reply at dell dot com for all sorts of random items invoiced to me (using the details from my laptop's service tag) but delivery address is some person at some random NZ address.

 

 

 

This is how far Dell has fallen.

 

Do not buy stuff from Dell. Do not even make any enquiries on their website.

heavenlywild
  #3399015 1-Aug-2025 08:58
Similar experience albeit many years ago with calls.

 

I blocked their number. Eventually after maybe 6 months of being blocked they stopped.



askelon
  #3399019 1-Aug-2025 09:26
Funny you should say that. Dell have been emailing me about my service contract soon expiring. With full details of a laptop including when it expires, the model, and the service tag.  All well and good except Ive never owned a dell. Never bought a dell.  And I certainly dont recommend Dell to any of my customers. 

