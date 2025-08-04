Hi all,

My wife and I live next a large paddock in Rolleston, I figure the owners have the large property with the pool.

Our subdivision is just a few years old and the developers have roads leading up to their paddocks to line up with roads on the other side, its obvious they have future proofed with the assumption that they will sell the land one day and then the roads can connect.

Currently the driveway to the big house runs a very long way down along the back fence of all the properties to the bottom right of the photo, and there are many more out of the picture. When and if they sell their land I don't see any viable access to their house as the roads that look as though they will be connected through their paddocks one day would cut across this driveway.

Today I noticed that google maps have updated their aerial imagery and street imagery and there is a faded line through one property, it gives me the impression it's perhaps supposed to be a road, but has not been built yet, the thing is it goes through a house and all of the houses on that street are less than 3 years old.

I am curious if perhaps the owners of that large house sell their huge paddock if they will be given a driveway through this house (knock the house over), I doubt it, but given the circumstances there could be a very small chance that is the plan?

The big house I am talking about is located near the corner of Frogmore Way and Northmoor Boulevard Rolleston - if anyone is keen for a look.