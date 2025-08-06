NBN has announced it's selected Amazons Kuiper as their official LEO (low earth orbit) satellite partner. And is expected to be live from mid next year (2026) in Oz.

Amazon are setting up an Australia-NZ office unit, and have already got eight satellite transmission licenses in NZ (as well as a NZ ground station site)

This means we should soon start seeing some real competition to Starlink, and maybe some competitive pricing/flexiblity.

refs:

https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/nbn-co-selects-amazons-project-kuiper

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/amazons-starlink-rival-project-kuiper-names-australian-launch-date-gears-up-in-nz-aws-partners-with-nz-rugby-tech-insider/QXF266AY3VEUBDKWITNX2WQVNY/ (paywalled)