Hi all,

My wife wants a dryer and has left me in charge of the research, I know not much about them but have learnt a bit recently, I want to get a Fisher and Paykal as they match our current front load washing machine, and the heat pump dryer technology seems to be the most efficient (I am aware they take a long time to dry clothes but that's not an issue for us.

One thing I have had mixed advice on is the KG ratings, for a 9kg dryer does that mean it can take 9kg of dry clothes? or damp clothes? We have a 9kg washing machine and I want to be able to dry a full load from that with our new dryer, so do I need a 9kg dryer or something bigger or smaller?

chat GPT tells me to match the kg ratings to the washer, google ai tells me a smaller dryer is fine.

One thing I have also noticed when looking at the fisher and paykal washer and dryer combos is the was capacity always exceeds the dry capacity, leading me to believe we could possibly have a smaller capacity (in kg's) dryer.

I am asking because the 8kg fisher and paykal dryer is significantly cheaper than the 9kg