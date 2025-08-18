Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife wants a dryer and has left me in charge of the research, I know not much about them but have learnt a bit recently, I want to get a Fisher and Paykal as they match our current front load washing machine, and the heat pump dryer technology seems to be the most efficient (I am aware they take a long time to dry clothes but that's not an issue for us.  

 

One thing I have had mixed advice on is the KG ratings, for a 9kg dryer does that mean it can take 9kg of dry clothes? or damp clothes? We have a 9kg washing machine and I want to be able to dry a full load from that with our new dryer, so do I need a 9kg dryer or something bigger or smaller?

 

chat GPT tells me to match the kg ratings to the washer, google ai tells me a smaller dryer is fine.

 

One thing I have also noticed when looking at the fisher and paykal washer and dryer combos is the was capacity always exceeds the dry capacity, leading me to believe we could possibly have a smaller capacity (in kg's) dryer.

 

I am asking because the 8kg fisher and paykal dryer is significantly cheaper than the 9kg




The rating is to dry a "standard load", at its finished dry weight. Make sure you understand the different models of dryer, vented, condenser, and heatpump condenser. Heat pumps are more expensive upfront but economical to run long term. 



Rather counter-intuitive in my view, but the capacity refers to the dry weight. The capacity also varies by the cycle used, so I recommend reviewing the user manual when comparing products to see if they meet your needs.

A 9kg dryer can dry the clothes from a 9kg washer, - the 9kg are both dry measures, 

 

- for the dryer,  9kg is not a limit, the clothes will weight MORE than 9kg when you put them in, but that's OK 



To avoid buying a dryer and associated power costs, I just try make sure I do the washing and hanging and folding more.

 

seems to work. Hahahah.

 

as the kids get older it will be their job.

 

 

 

plus I can’t be bothered tryna get a venting solution…that’s more cost.

Not always feasible in Winter if you don't want clothes strung up all over the house.

 

And towels come out much softer from the dryer than line drying.

 

Heat pump dryers are good. They avoid the need for venting and cost significantly less to run, but as mentioned the upfront cost is a lot higher. I would recommend running drainage to your laundry tub waste (usually easy) - you can skip this but you'll be forever emptying the water collection thing if you don't (sometimes mid cycle).

I wouldn't get too hung up on sticking with the same brand. If they aren't the same generation, they probably won't match anyway. And at the end of the day, it's only the laundry - not the room you wow visitors with. I'd get whatever ticks the most boxes.

