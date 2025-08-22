Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTimes when 'Forgot Password?' presents insurmountable barrier to account access.
OldGeek

908 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#321497 22-Aug-2025 13:04
Send private message

From time to time I volunteer to help elderly people with technology issues.  I am not a professional and do this as a volunteer at the local charity-owned retirement village.  

 

The most common issue is with access to Google/iCloud accounts where the owner has lost their record of passwords.  This is what 'Forgot Password' is for, except that to access this requires retrieval of a verification code from an email address or cell phone.  For good reasons the email address and phone number are not listed in full.

Recovery email addresses and phone numbers can be well out of date.  For elderly folks it may be a relatives email account or phone number from years ago, who helped them set up the account.  So is there any way forward when access to recovery emails/phones is no longer possible?  I cant think of any way forward that is not vulnerable to fraudulent misuse.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

Create new topic
TAKid
25 posts

Geek


  #3406515 22-Aug-2025 16:08
Send private message quote this post

It also helps if the recovery email is not the email that you have forgotten the password for, as we found we had done when we set the accounts up years ago.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 