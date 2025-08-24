Hi Geekzone
its been a long time. After an Annus Horribilis I have made my way back. I wanted to say hi. I have come back.
Welcome back 😀
Nice to see you round here again.
Welcome back Mike, great to see you here again.
Welcome back!
Hi @MikeB4!
So good to see you around. I owe you some information, I will email soon.
Welcome back
Good to see you here, @MikeB4. The place hasn't been the same without you. Welcome back!
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
No matter where you go, there you are.
Good to see you back Mike!