MikeB4

#321520 24-Aug-2025 18:05
Hi Geekzone

 

its been a long time. After an Annus Horribilis I have made my way back. I wanted to say hi. I have come back. 

 

 

RunningMan
  #3407081 24-Aug-2025 18:14
Welcome back 😀

 

Nice to see you round here again.



Ge0rge
  #3407082 24-Aug-2025 18:18
Welcome back Mike, great to see you here again.

jamesrt
  #3407083 24-Aug-2025 18:21
Welcome back!



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3407087 24-Aug-2025 18:26
Hi @MikeB4

 

So good to see you around. I owe you some information, I will email soon.




Linux
  #3407089 24-Aug-2025 18:33
Welcome back

Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3407102 24-Aug-2025 19:40
Good to see you here, @MikeB4. The place hasn't been the same without you. Welcome back!




Handle9
  #3407107 24-Aug-2025 20:05
Good to see you back Mike!

