Anchor and other NZ brands for sale
Just like NZ banks were sold, I see Anchor etc has been sold to a French company.

 

Piks peanut butter has also been sold.

 

Yet more profits going overseas.

 

Why is it that NZ companies get to a certain stage, then they get sold to an overseas group ?

 

Banks
Rocket Lab
Kathmandu
Weta workshops
F&P

 

etc etc etc

 

HOW are we meant to become more prosperous as a nation when we give away our assets ?
And yes I mean give away, those same companies if in the USA would have been bought for 10-100 times the price.

With NZ's small economy its any founder's dream to be bought out by Australia/America. I've gone through a sale of an NZ company that prided itself on being NZ owned, but as soon as we were bought out, we quickly found out from the new overseers that there were multiple other '100% NZ owned companies' that were also in talks and begging to be bought out. It's why i dont bother with NZ companies to put any passion into it and get burnt.



And its even MORE galling when these companies start pay large "Intellectual property" fees to tax havens so they then pay even less tax into NZ.

 

And as for overseas companies...
Apple computers has sold over 4 billion dollars worth here in NZ, they have thus far paid $0 in taxes because they are based in Australia  and then they us IP fees to shunt the profits elsewhere.

RocketLab was a bit different to the others. They needed US government payloads to get to profitability, and the US won't put classified satellites on a foreign company's launcher.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

