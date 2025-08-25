Just like NZ banks were sold, I see Anchor etc has been sold to a French company.

Piks peanut butter has also been sold.

Yet more profits going overseas.

Why is it that NZ companies get to a certain stage, then they get sold to an overseas group ?

Banks

Rocket Lab

Kathmandu

Weta workshops

F&P





etc etc etc





HOW are we meant to become more prosperous as a nation when we give away our assets ?

And yes I mean give away, those same companies if in the USA would have been bought for 10-100 times the price.