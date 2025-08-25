Just like NZ banks were sold, I see Anchor etc has been sold to a French company.
Piks peanut butter has also been sold.
Yet more profits going overseas.
Why is it that NZ companies get to a certain stage, then they get sold to an overseas group ?
Banks
Rocket Lab
Kathmandu
Weta workshops
F&P
etc etc etc
HOW are we meant to become more prosperous as a nation when we give away our assets ?
And yes I mean give away, those same companies if in the USA would have been bought for 10-100 times the price.