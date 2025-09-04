I could not find a similar thread, so I thought I would start one. (Mod's move if necessary)



A big thank you and Kudos to Noel Leeming Tauriko, Tauranga and eufy NZ.



My Eufy S300 security camera (one of two), after charging, refused to reconnect to the base station. After following all the support instructions, on-line and by phone, I took the camera into Noel Leeming Tauriko where I had purchased it from in January 2023. (actually dealt with the same salesman that sold it to me). They sent it off to the eufy repairers, Directed NZ, under the CGA as it was out of warranty by 1½ years.



Two weeks later, notified to come and collect item. Went and picked it up today. Fault found as reported by customer. Full brand-new replacement camera issued. The paper work stated this was "Covered under good will".

Installed new camera after full charge of battery. Now have a fully operational camera.

Well done Noel Leeming, Tauriko and Directed NZ and a big thanks.