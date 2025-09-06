This is a conversation that came up over a few beers last week. We were trying to compare current entertainment options with the ones available when we were younger. So I thought IZ would cast the question out there.

A few of us have media servers and have an accurate idea of how much media we have on them. There is information around on streaming services, for instance according to google Netflix has around 4,000+ films and 1,800+ series in its US library. I have also seen an estimate of around 8,500 movies and 1,600+ TV shows for Amazon Prime. Interestingly, a few of those in the conversation had much more than this on their home servers.

But no one seemed to know how that compared to the number of titles in an average or a large NZ video rental store. Is the range much better or much worse.

So, I'm now curious. Did anyone here work in a video rental store in NZ back in their heyday, and if so, can you make an estimate/guesstimate of the amount of content they used to carry? In terms of unique films (don't count 50 copies of the same film as 50 films), TV series, and (ahem) more "adult" fare.