Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicTodays Entertainment Offerings Compared to the Days of Yore
JimmyH

2891 posts

Uber Geek


#322634 6-Sep-2025 16:38
Send private message

This is a conversation that came up over a few beers last week. We were trying to compare current entertainment options with the ones available when we were younger. So I thought IZ would cast the question out there.

 

A few of us have media servers and have an accurate idea of how much media we have on them. There is information around on streaming services, for instance according to google Netflix has around 4,000+ films and 1,800+ series in its US library. I have also seen an estimate of around 8,500 movies and 1,600+ TV shows for Amazon Prime. Interestingly, a few of those in the conversation had much more than this on their home servers.

 

But no one seemed to know how that compared to the number of titles in an average or a large NZ video rental store. Is the range much better or much worse.

 

So, I'm now curious. Did anyone here work in a video rental store in NZ back in their heyday, and if so, can you make an estimate/guesstimate of the amount of content they used to carry? In terms of unique films (don't count 50 copies of the same film as 50 films), TV series, and (ahem) more "adult" fare.

 

 

Create new topic
DjShadow
4095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3411919 6-Sep-2025 16:59
Send private message quote this post

My issue with today’s offerings compared to say 1980/90s (3 channels) is too much choice that I get choice fatigue. So easy on all the big name streaming services to waste half a night trying to find something remotely interesting to watch. In a way I call this a benefit of Linear TV where you can land in a program part way going and it might catch your interest.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 