My weight varies up and down 10% over the course of around two years. More work typically means a weight increase filling in the gaps with faster food.

I like the cargo strap style best. The material never gets sweaty or irritating regardless of activities or mixed commuting etc. The only fastening style that really works is the old fashioned type buckle and holes. The usual problem is those are not infinitely variable and they are always in slightly the wrong place.

I have tried one or two infinitely variable clasp types. The problem with those, not usually robust enough to stay in the same place for all activities, and often a giant metal clasp which can cause some irritation. Is the perfect infinitely variable belt out there somewhere?

I've had a version of this: Hunting & Fishing Active Belt

 

It's a compromise in some senses, but also mostly fits the brief. 

 

 




Yes but my wife stole it off me.




