There is an item on trademe I am interested in, but it is in Whitby Wlg and I am in Auckland and the seller is not willing to package it up and send it to me. I also suspect they are not willing to package it and print out a courier tag etc if I try and arrange that.

So what options are there for me to arrange a courier company to go to their place, pick it up and package it, and then send it on to me? Basically with zero friction on their end. The item is a photo in a photo frame so its not particularly large or heavy.