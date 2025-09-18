Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat options are available for me arranging an item to be packaged and picked up from a seller
duckDecoy

912 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 413

Subscriber

#322742 18-Sep-2025 10:03
Send private message quote this post

There is an item on trademe I am interested in, but it is in Whitby Wlg and I am in Auckland and the seller is not willing to package it up and send it to me.   I also suspect they are not willing to package it and print out a courier tag etc if I try and arrange that.

 

So what options are there for me to arrange a courier company to go to their place, pick it up and package it, and then send it on to me?  Basically with zero friction on their end.  The item is a photo in a photo frame so its not particularly large or heavy.

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13824 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4218

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3415849 18-Sep-2025 10:14
Send private message quote this post

See if a friendly (so all of us I hope) GZer can do it for you ? :) (Not me, I'm in AKL as well :D )

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



Linux
11518 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7688

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3415875 18-Sep-2025 11:46
Send private message quote this post

Was it listed as pickup only?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8967 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5785

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3415883 18-Sep-2025 12:20
Send private message quote this post

I dealt with these guys several times a few years ago and they were excellent. They do exactly what you are looking for.

 

Pack & Send

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



duckDecoy

912 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 413

Subscriber

  #3415885 18-Sep-2025 12:28
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Was it listed as pickup only?

 

 

Sort of, so I asked if they'd package it and their responses seem to indicate its a no (their responses are a bit cryptic ).   So if I can arrange something then its all sorted.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 