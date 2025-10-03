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ForumsOff topicAny Wasgij fans here
MikeB4

MikeB4
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#322881 3-Oct-2025 11:11
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This is an odd one for a tech site. We love doing Wasgij they are great fun. We have around 30 of them. Are there any fellow Wasgij jigwas puzzle fans here. 




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CYaBro
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  #3420922 3-Oct-2025 11:27
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Yea we have quite a few here too.

 

Seems to be a Christmas thing to do in our family and extended family as well.




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caffynz
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  #3420927 3-Oct-2025 11:53
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At my workplace, we have one of these opened and being completed slowly by a few of us :) 

MikeB4

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  #3420989 3-Oct-2025 14:08
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We tend to do them over the winter months. Have one sitting on the desk and do a bit each day. We swap them around friends and family. They certainly can be tricky sometimes.




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eracode
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  #3420991 3-Oct-2025 14:11
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We did several many years - 20? - ago, but not since then. Did enjoy them at the time.




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Scotdownunder
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  #3421008 3-Oct-2025 15:26
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Yes, my favourite jigsaw.  Get from the charity shops and then recycle them back.  Keep a list (73 and counting) of what I have completed (with photo).

kiwifidget
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  #3421010 3-Oct-2025 15:42
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I love a jigsaw, have done many Wasgij ones. I didnt keep photos though!

 

Currently elbow deep in this little number:

 




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huckster
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  #3421011 3-Oct-2025 15:45
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MikeB4:

 

We tend to do them over the winter months. Have one sitting on the desk and do a bit each day. We swap them around friends and family. They certainly can be tricky sometimes.

 

 

Seems to be the weather for it at the moment :-(

I do find them relaxing/therapeutic.

Stu1
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  #3421335 4-Oct-2025 10:01
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We have a lot especially the see into the future ones or look what’s behind you . We also do the Lego ones as well , highly recommended the puzzle maps often wake up to find the cats done zoomies overnight and pieces have flown everywhere https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/mighty-ape-deluxe-jigsaw-puzzle-board-carrier-1000pc-34008780/

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  #3421336 4-Oct-2025 10:04
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kiwifidget:

 

I love a jigsaw, have done many Wasgij ones. I didnt keep photos though!

 

Currently elbow deep in this little number:

 

 

 

Thats one is insane , we got stuck on the space bennys one . It’s so hard 

 

caffynz
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  #3421338 4-Oct-2025 10:11
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Stu1:

 

Thats one is insane , we got stuck on the space bennys one . It’s so hard 

 

 

 

 

 

"Limit of 50 per customer"....lol.

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  #3421339 4-Oct-2025 10:12
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We like the Lego ones, have a few of these too.

 
 
 
 

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  #3422862 7-Oct-2025 18:29
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MikeB4:

 

This is an odd one for a tech site. We love doing Wasgij they are great fun. We have around 30 of them. Are there any fellow Wasgij jigwas puzzle fans here. 

 

 

We have heaps of them down at the beach. Wife loves ’em. 

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  #3422863 7-Oct-2025 18:36
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My wife and mother in law do them often.  We usually inherit them after she's done. There must be 20 or so in the garage now. 

kiwifidget
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  #3422897 7-Oct-2025 21:42
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OK, that was a bit insane.

 

Those puzzle boards look nice, but I think I prefer a more slippy surface to slide connected pieces around on.

 

My puzzle board is a cheap as whiteboard.




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johno1234
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  #3422903 7-Oct-2025 22:20
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Those Lego ones look frustrating. Our ones are all cartoons of amusing situations. 

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