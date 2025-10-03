This is an odd one for a tech site. We love doing Wasgij they are great fun. We have around 30 of them. Are there any fellow Wasgij jigwas puzzle fans here.
Yea we have quite a few here too.
Seems to be a Christmas thing to do in our family and extended family as well.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
At my workplace, we have one of these opened and being completed slowly by a few of us :)
We tend to do them over the winter months. Have one sitting on the desk and do a bit each day. We swap them around friends and family. They certainly can be tricky sometimes.
Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.
We did several many years - 20? - ago, but not since then. Did enjoy them at the time.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Yes, my favourite jigsaw. Get from the charity shops and then recycle them back. Keep a list (73 and counting) of what I have completed (with photo).
I love a jigsaw, have done many Wasgij ones. I didnt keep photos though!
Currently elbow deep in this little number:
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
MikeB4:
We tend to do them over the winter months. Have one sitting on the desk and do a bit each day. We swap them around friends and family. They certainly can be tricky sometimes.
Seems to be the weather for it at the moment :-(
I do find them relaxing/therapeutic.
We have a lot especially the see into the future ones or look what’s behind you . We also do the Lego ones as well , highly recommended the puzzle maps often wake up to find the cats done zoomies overnight and pieces have flown everywhere https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/mighty-ape-deluxe-jigsaw-puzzle-board-carrier-1000pc-34008780/
kiwifidget:
I love a jigsaw, have done many Wasgij ones. I didnt keep photos though!
Currently elbow deep in this little number:
Thats one is insane , we got stuck on the space bennys one . It’s so hard
Stu1:
Thats one is insane , we got stuck on the space bennys one . It’s so hard
"Limit of 50 per customer"....lol.
We like the Lego ones, have a few of these too.
MikeB4:
This is an odd one for a tech site. We love doing Wasgij they are great fun. We have around 30 of them. Are there any fellow Wasgij jigwas puzzle fans here.
We have heaps of them down at the beach. Wife loves ’em.
My wife and mother in law do them often. We usually inherit them after she's done. There must be 20 or so in the garage now.
OK, that was a bit insane.
Those puzzle boards look nice, but I think I prefer a more slippy surface to slide connected pieces around on.
My puzzle board is a cheap as whiteboard.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Those Lego ones look frustrating. Our ones are all cartoons of amusing situations.
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.