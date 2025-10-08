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ForumsOff topicCyber Smart Week 2025 security giveaway
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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#322940 8-Oct-2025 12:33
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Hi folks. A bit late to start this (health issues related) but this is Cyber Smart Week

 

Some webinars are available this week, check it out here.

 

Check your exposure using this tool or check Have I Been Pwned for email and password exposure - make sure to set a notification for future breaches.

 

I also partnered with two security companies to arrange for some giveaways. Replies here will go in the draw to win licences for the following:

 

Reply to this topic and I will draw six winners by next week.

 

 

 




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floydbloke
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  #3422995 8-Oct-2025 13:15
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My wife keeps telling me to stop being so insecure.  I really need to win this.




Sometimes I use big words I don't always fully understand in an effort to make myself sound more photosynthesis.



Shindig
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  #3423001 8-Oct-2025 13:33
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Everyone is in sales...

 

Everyone is in sales & security...




The little things make the biggest difference.

invisibleman18
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  #3423007 8-Oct-2025 13:55
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Would love this prize.



JemS
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  #3423096 8-Oct-2025 15:48
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I would also like this prize. 




 

Join Mercury and I’ll get bonus rewards points. Make sure you use my referral link to explore their wonderful offers. https://www.mercury.co.nz/join?m_copc=FGF50&m_rc=100211888685 

 

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Dratsab
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  #3423781 10-Oct-2025 22:41
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I'm definitely of a mind to start looking around for some other form of security after the MS KB5065797 vs my current 'security' software fiasco this week!

alisam
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  #3423845 11-Oct-2025 09:48
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Here's hoping to win.




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