Hi folks. A bit late to start this (health issues related) but this is Cyber Smart Week.

Some webinars are available this week, check it out here.

Check your exposure using this tool or check Have I Been Pwned for email and password exposure - make sure to set a notification for future breaches.

I also partnered with two security companies to arrange for some giveaways. Replies here will go in the draw to win licences for the following:

Reply to this topic and I will draw six winners by next week.